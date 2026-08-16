Virtual Kidnapping Scam Nearly Tricks Los Cabos Family

Three family members were located safe and unharmed Friday evening in Los Cabos after falling victim to a virtual kidnapping scam that nearly convinced relatives to pay thousands to criminals who never actually had them.

The case began when a family member received threatening phone calls demanding a large sum of money. The callers claimed they had kidnapped the victim’s parents and would harm them unless payment was made immediately.

When the family member rushed to the parents’ home and found no signs of forced entry or violence, they immediately contacted authorities instead of paying.

Quick Police Response

The Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office deployed multiple investigative units Friday afternoon to track down the missing family members. Officers located all three around 6 p.m. traveling together in a private vehicle, confirming they were in good condition and had never been in danger.

The rapid response prevented the family from making any transfers or deposits to the extortionists, according to local reports.

How Virtual Kidnapping Works

Virtual kidnapping—sometimes called phone extortion—is a scam where criminals call victims claiming to have kidnapped a family member. The goal is to extract money before the victim can verify whether their loved one is actually in danger.

The scam has been rising across Baja California Sur. State data shows 2025 closed with at least 800 extortion calls reported, though roughly 60 percent were never completed thanks to quick verification by potential victims, El Universal reported.

Scammers often use high-pressure tactics, background noise simulating distress, and threats of immediate harm to prevent victims from thinking clearly or hanging up.

What To Do If You Receive a Threatening Call

Authorities are urging residents and visitors to follow these steps if they receive a suspicious kidnapping or extortion call:

Stay calm. Scammers rely on panic to prevent you from verifying the situation.

Do not pay immediately. Ask specific questions only the real person would know. Scammers typically cannot provide details.

Hang up and verify. Call or text the person the scammer claims to have kidnapped. Contact other family members to confirm their location.

Report it immediately. Contact local police or the Attorney General’s Office even if you determine it was a scam. Reporting helps authorities track patterns.

Never share personal information. Do not confirm names, addresses, or relationships during the call.

Part of a Broader Pattern

Friday’s case follows other recent extortion incidents in Los Cabos, including photo-based blackmail schemes targeting both locals and foreign residents.

Authorities remind anyone who receives a threatening call to contact the emergency line 911 or reach the state attorney general’s victim services division directly. The key to stopping these scams is verification before payment and immediate reporting to help protect others.