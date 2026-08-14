Los Cabos Residents March Against Megaprojects, Demand Permit Freeze

Dozens of Los Cabos residents marched through San José del Cabo on Wednesday evening demanding that local and state authorities halt new permits for large-scale tourist, residential, and energy projects until the municipality can guarantee stable water service and protect its remaining natural areas.

The march, organized by the citizen watchdog group Observatorio Ciudadano Vigilantes Peninsulares, started around 7 p.m. at Parque Las Palmas and proceeded along the Paseo Malecón San José waterfront to Plaza Antonio Mijares. Participants carried signs reading “Defend Water,” “Defend Territory,” and “No More Hotels Without Water.”

The demonstration marks the latest chapter in a series of civic actions by Los Cabos residents increasingly frustrated by what they describe as a development model that has outpaced the municipality’s ability to deliver basic services. Some neighborhoods in Cabo San Lucas, organizers said, go as long as 30 days without piped water while hotels and gated communities receive daily deliveries.

“We are here to put a stop to dispossession disguised as development, to destruction called growth, and to plunder in the name of progress,” said Adrián Trasviña, a representative of Vigilantes Peninsulares, according to El Sudcaliforniano. “The territory and landscapes of Los Cabos are defended today.”

Targets of the Protest

The march called out specific developments and zones under pressure from large-scale projects. Protesters voiced opposition to proposals in Punta Nayu near Rancho San Cristóbal, impacts on the San José del Cabo estuary, developments at Punta Colorada near La Ribera, and ongoing privatization of beaches and the disputed Camino Costero coastal road.

Other concerns included commercial and residential expansion around Cabo San Lucas, the San Miguelito area, and threats to the Sierra de la Laguna biosphere reserve. The march drew participants from across Los Cabos and nearby communities in Baja California Sur, Hoy BCS reported.

One of the central demands was what organizers called a “moratoria al crecimiento” — a temporary growth moratorium that would pause new project permits until water availability and infrastructure capacity can catch up. Residents argued that while neighborhoods suffer unreliable water service, hotels and resorts fill pools and water golf courses without interruption.

Water Shortage and Infrastructure Pressure

Los Cabos has struggled with chronic water supply issues, particularly in Cabo San Lucas, where the municipal water utility has acknowledged that it cannot guarantee continuous service to all neighborhoods. The city’s explosive growth in tourism and residential construction over the past decade has strained aquifers, wastewater systems, and road networks.

Despite recent announcements of federal infrastructure funding and a multi-project water plan for Cabo San Lucas, protesters said the pace of new development continues to outstrip efforts to expand services. Many residents also question whether proposed solutions will reach their neighborhoods or primarily benefit new commercial zones.

“The municipality itself has already admitted it: they cannot guarantee continuous water,” one organizer told the crowd. “In Cabo San Lucas there are neighborhoods that can go up to 30 days without receiving water from the network. Meanwhile, hotel complexes and tourism resorts always have it.”

What Authorities Are Saying

As of Thursday, neither the Los Cabos municipal government nor the Baja California Sur state government had issued a formal public response to the march or the demands for a development moratorium. The state’s environmental and urban planning agencies have not commented on whether a temporary pause on permits is under consideration.

Past official statements have emphasized that development is subject to impact reviews and that infrastructure investments are underway. However, protesters argue that existing review processes do not adequately account for cumulative impacts or give communities meaningful input before projects are approved.

In Baja, a project is never just a project. It is a promise, a budget, a ribbon-cutting photo and, eventually, a test of whether anyone remembered the maintenance plan. For residents now watching their faucets run dry while new towers go up along the coast, the answer to that test is becoming uncomfortably clear.

What Happens Next

Organizers said the march is the beginning of a sustained campaign and that Vigilantes Peninsulares will continue to monitor permit applications and press for transparency in development approvals. The group also called on residents, business owners, and expatriates to attend municipal council sessions and demand accountability on water, environmental protection, and infrastructure planning.

For now, the question is whether local and state officials will respond with policy changes or whether the march will be another voice in a long series of civic appeals that produce photo opportunities but little structural reform. In a municipality where water trucks are a more reliable source than the grid, that question is worth asking loudly.