Premios Juventud Taping Brings International Spotlight to La Paz

La Paz is preparing to host the taping of Univision’s Premios Juventud this week, bringing international attention and a wave of visitors to the state capital during peak summer season.

The Spanish-language awards ceremony will be recorded Wednesday evening, August 13, at the Teatro de la Ciudad in downtown La Paz. Free tickets for the public are being distributed today by the state youth institute, ISJuventud, and officials expect the event to draw attendees from across Baja California Sur and the mainland.

What to Expect

The show is set to recognize young Baja Sur talent and achievements, with live performances, local dance presentations and other entertainment planned for the broadcast. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., with taping scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

According to the state government, the event coincides with International Youth Day and is designed to showcase the contributions of young people across the state.

Tourism Implications

While Univision has not released detailed viewership figures for the show, the network’s youth-focused programming typically reaches millions of Spanish-speaking households across the United States and Latin America. For La Paz, that kind of exposure could translate into long-term tourism interest.

The capital has been working to attract more visitors beyond the traditional beach season. Earlier this summer, officials projected 80% hotel occupancy and as many as 400,000 summer visitors, driven in part by cultural events and festivals.

Major events have become an important piece of the local tourism strategy. Earlier this year, La Paz hosted food festivals and cycling competitions that brought crowds and spending to the malecón and downtown corridor. The Premios Juventud taping adds another high-profile date to that calendar.

Economic Impact

Attendees traveling from outside La Paz are expected to book hotel rooms, dine at local restaurants and spend on transportation and entertainment during their stay. While the state has not released an economic impact estimate for this specific event, similar productions in other Mexican cities have generated significant short-term revenue for hospitality and service sectors.

The televised exposure could also help the city reach younger, Spanish-speaking travelers who might not have considered Baja Sur as a destination. That demographic has been a focus for tourism officials looking to diversify beyond the traditional English-speaking expat and retiree market.

What Residents Should Know

Local attendees were able to pick up free tickets at the ISJuventud office on Calle Antonio Navarro through Tuesday evening. The institute distributed passes on a first-come basis until supplies ran out.

Traffic and parking around the Teatro de la Ciudad may be affected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Residents and visitors heading downtown should plan extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.

The event underscores La Paz’s growing role as a regional cultural hub. With new flights connecting the city to mainland Mexico and steadily rising tourism spending, the capital is positioning itself as more than just a gateway to the beaches and islands — it’s becoming a destination in its own right.