Marina Palmira Development Proposes 107 Units, Water Plant

A new residential and tourism development planned for Marina Palmira in La Paz would transform a 13,316-square-meter site currently used for port activities and boat storage into a complex with 107 apartments and 5 bungalows.

The Palmira project, outlined in an environmental impact statement filed with Mexican authorities, would accommodate up to 558 residents and include pools, commercial areas, parking, sports facilities and independent water infrastructure.

Developers estimate construction would take approximately 50 months, with the development expected to operate for 50 years once completed.

What Developers Propose

Project sponsors describe the site as previously transformed by human activity rather than a preserved natural area. They frame the development as an opportunity for urban reconversion and environmental improvement on land already altered within La Paz’s tourism corridor.

The proposal emphasizes using existing infrastructure rather than expanding into undeveloped natural areas. Developers argue the approach allows growth without requiring new land conversion.

Water Management System

The most detailed aspect of the plan involves water handling. Palmira would extract brackish water through a beach well and process it using a reverse osmosis desalination plant capable of treating 280 cubic meters daily.

The system would produce 140 cubic meters of potable water per day, with an equal amount of brine. That concentrated saltwater would be diluted and sent to an injection well rather than discharged directly into the ocean.

Developers say the approach reduces dependence on conventional water sources and addresses the water scarcity issues common throughout Baja California Sur.

Wastewater and Reuse Plans

The development would also include a wastewater treatment plant using MBBR technology, with capacity to process 112 cubic meters per day. According to the environmental filing, approximately 40 cubic meters of treated water would be reused daily for irrigating green areas and internal services.

The water recycling component addresses one of the primary concerns surrounding new development in Baja California Sur, where municipal systems face ongoing pressure and seasonal demand spikes strain available resources.

What Happens Next

The environmental impact statement is part of the regulatory review process required for projects of this scale in Mexico. Authorities will evaluate the proposal’s environmental effects, water management approach and compliance with zoning and development regulations before issuing permits.

The Marina Palmira area sits along La Paz’s waterfront development zone, which has seen steady interest from residential and tourism projects in recent years. The proposal’s emphasis on water independence reflects growing recognition that new developments in the region must address resource constraints upfront rather than relying solely on existing municipal infrastructure.

Residents and stakeholders typically have opportunities to review and comment on major development proposals during the permitting process. Final approval would come from federal environmental authorities after completing the required impact assessments.