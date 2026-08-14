Loreto Fishing Tournament Offers 400,000 Pesos in Prizes

Loreto is gearing up for a major sport fishing event this weekend as the II Torneo de Pesca Deportiva Copa Legisladores and the Gran Final de la Copa Loreto 2026 offer a guaranteed prize pool of 400,000 pesos. The competition, scheduled for August 16, represents one of Baja California Sur’s largest fishing tournaments this season.

Registration takes place Saturday, August 15, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Loreto marina. Teams can sign up for 7,000 pesos per boat, with no restrictions on vessel size or motor power. Organizers say the open format encourages participation from both experienced competitors and recreational anglers.

Prize Distribution and Target Species

The tournament will distribute 200,000 pesos to first place, 120,000 pesos to second, and 80,000 pesos to third. Marlin serves as the primary target species, with additional jackpots available for blue and black marlin, dorado, wahoo, snapper, tuna, and other gamefish categories.

According to BCS Noticias, fishing begins Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m., with weigh-in running from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Loreto waterfront.

Community Support and Tourism Impact

Proceeds from registration fees will benefit Onco Reto Loreto and the municipal DIF system, specifically funding equipment for Loreto’s Basic Rehabilitation Unit. Deputy Sergio Guluarte Ceseña, one of the event organizers, emphasized the tournament’s dual purpose of promoting sport fishing while supporting local health services.

The event builds on last year’s success, when the first edition attracted more than 63 boats to La Paz. Like similar tournaments across Baja Sur, organizers are promoting catch-and-release practices and responsible fishing methods to protect marine resources.

Weekend Activities Beyond the Competition

A promotional caravan will kick off festivities Friday evening, departing from Pino Salado in the Miramar neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. and finishing at the malecón marina. The route is designed to generate excitement and inform residents about the weekend’s activities.

During Sunday’s weigh-in, local restaurants will offer regional dishes at a food festival along the waterfront. Attendees can purchase a 150-peso wristband for access to the tasting area, which will feature live music from La Esencia Norteña. Francisco Martínez Davis, director of sport fishing tournaments for the XI Ayuntamiento de Loreto, told local media the setup is intended to create a family-friendly atmosphere alongside the competition.

What Anglers Should Know

The tournament is organized by the Baja California Sur State Congress and FONMAR (Fondo para la Protección de los Recursos Marinos) in coordination with Loreto municipal authorities. Teams should arrive at the marina dársena before registration closes Saturday afternoon to secure their spot.

Organizers expect the event to boost economic activity for local service providers, restaurants, and shops during what is typically a slower period for Loreto tourism. Guluarte Ceseña noted the tournament also serves to showcase Loreto’s marine resources and promote the town as a sport fishing destination.

Families and visitors are welcome to attend the weigh-in and food festival on Sunday even if they are not participating in the competition. The combination of the Copa Legisladores and Copa Loreto final makes this one of the largest single-weekend fishing events on the state’s 2026 calendar.