Playa Cerritos to Host International Surf Competition

Playa Cerritos will host an international surf competition this November, drawing more than 120 athletes from over 14 countries to the coast of La Paz municipality.

The Pacífico Surf Open Cerritos 2026 is scheduled for November 19–22 at Playa Cerritos in the community of El Pescadero. Athletes will compete for points toward world rankings and advancement to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to El Sudcaliforniano.

Why Playa Cerritos

The beach has become a regular stop on the international surf circuit, offering consistent Pacific swells and a welcoming infrastructure for visiting athletes. Event organizers say the wave conditions at Cerritos make it ideal for the level of competition required for Olympic qualification.

Baja California Sur has been building its reputation as a surf destination for years, drawing both professional competitors and recreational surfers. This November event adds to the state’s growing calendar of international sporting events, which also includes fishing tournaments, triathlons and marathons.

What It Means for El Pescadero

For the small community of El Pescadero, the tournament brings a temporary influx of visitors, competitors and support staff. Local hotels, restaurants and surf shops typically see increased business during these events, though residents should expect heavier traffic along the coastal road during competition days.

The event is part of the state’s broader tourism strategy, which has focused on attracting niche sports tourism alongside traditional beach and resort visitors.

Who’s Competing

Competitors come from countries across North America, South America, Europe and beyond. The field includes both established names on the world tour and emerging athletes working to qualify for future Olympic teams.

No local wildcard entries have been announced yet, though past editions of similar tournaments have included surfers from Los Cabos and the broader Baja California Sur region.

What Visitors Should Know

El Pescadero is about an hour north of Cabo San Lucas along Highway 19. The stretch between Todos Santos and El Pescadero can be heavily traveled during peak tourist season, and visitors heading to the event should plan for extra time on the road.

Playa Cerritos has limited parking, and event organizers typically coordinate shuttle services or designated parking areas during major competitions. Fans planning to attend should check event schedules and logistics closer to November.

The tournament adds to Baja California Sur’s growing international profile as a destination for sports, nature and adventure tourism. Whether the competition draws additional surf tourism outside the event window remains to be seen, but past tournaments have helped put lesser-known Baja beaches on the map for traveling surfers.