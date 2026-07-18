Mexican Cyclist Isaac del Toro Reaches Tour de France Podium

Mexican cyclist Isaac del Toro delivered another standout performance at the Tour de France on Friday, finishing third in stage 14 and climbing to seventh place in the overall standings. The result marks the latest achievement in what has become a breakthrough season for the Guadalajara native, who continues to prove himself among cycling’s global elite.

The 155.3-kilometer stage from Mulhouse to Le Markstein included nearly 3,800 meters of climbing through the Vosges mountains. Del Toro crossed the finish line 38 seconds behind stage winner Tadej Pogačar, matching the time of French rider Paul Seixas, who took second place.

Del Toro Gains Ground in Overall Classification

The strong finish allowed Del Toro to move up in the general classification, where he now sits in seventh position. For Mexican cycling fans and the country’s growing expat community in places like Baja California Sur, the performance reinforces what has been an exceptional year for the young rider.

Del Toro entered 2026 ranked No. 1 in the world, and his consistency throughout this Tour de France demonstrates why. According to Tribuna de México, Del Toro responded with a high-level performance despite the demanding mountain terrain, holding his position among the race’s top contenders.

Pogačar Extends Lead with Fourth Stage Win

The stage victory went to Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates, who launched a decisive attack on the climb to Haag and finished solo. The Slovenian extended his advantage over the rest of the field and now appears increasingly likely to claim his fifth Tour de France title.

Pogačar’s win was his fourth stage victory in this year’s race and the 25th of his Tour de France career, tying the historic record set by French cyclist André Leducq. The performance also marked his 125th professional victory overall.

What It Means for Mexican Cycling

Del Toro’s podium finish continues a strong run of results that has elevated Mexican cycling’s profile on the international stage. Earlier this season, he won his second Tour de France stage, adding to a growing list of achievements that includes victories in Italy and Spain.

For English-speaking residents and visitors in Baja, where cycling events like L’Étape La Paz have helped build a local cycling culture, Del Toro’s success offers a connection between international competition and the region’s own growing interest in the sport.

With several challenging stages still ahead, Del Toro remains positioned to potentially climb even higher in the overall standings before the Tour concludes in Paris. Whether he can hold onto a top-ten finish will depend on how he handles the mountain stages still to come, but his performance so far has already secured his place among the race’s key figures.