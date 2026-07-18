Los Cabos Pushes for Semi-Subterranean Costco Crosswalk

The Los Cabos municipality is moving forward with plans to build a semi-subterranean pedestrian crossing in front of Costco on the Transpeninsular Highway in Cabo San Lucas, aiming to address safety concerns on one of the city’s busiest stretches.

Officials from the General Directorate of Urban Development recently met with representatives from the Los Cabos Social Infrastructure Works Trust (FOIS), the Municipal Planning Institute (IMPLAN), and other agencies to review progress on the project and coordinate next steps, according to local reports.

What the Project Includes

The proposed crossing would be semi-subterranean, meaning it would sit partially below street level while still allowing pedestrians to cross the highway safely without climbing stairs or bridges. The design calls for universal accessibility features including ramps and stairs, lighting, storm drainage, safety elements, and durable finishes.

The goal is to create a safe, functional, and accessible crossing for the thousands of people who walk through the area daily, including Costco shoppers, nearby residents, and workers in one of Cabo San Lucas’s highest-traffic zones.

Budget and Timeline

The updated budget for the project is estimated at around 14 million pesos, according to planning documents. Officials discussed funding mechanisms, participation from neighboring property owners, and technical adjustments needed to integrate the crossing with recent highway changes, including new access points and a central lane.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for July 30 to review technical modifications and refine the design. The project was originally developed between 2019 and 2020 by the College of Architects, but had stalled until the current administration revived negotiations.

Why It Matters for Residents and Tourists

The Transpeninsular Highway near Costco sees heavy vehicle traffic throughout the day, and pedestrians crossing the road face serious risks. For shoppers carrying groceries, families with children, or anyone without a car, the current conditions make a simple trip to Costco more dangerous than it should be.

Los Cabos has pursued similar pedestrian safety projects in recent years, including a pedestrian bridge in front of El Tezal, signaling a broader municipal effort to improve walkability and reduce accidents in high-traffic areas.

The semi-subterranean design offers an alternative to elevated bridges, which can be difficult for people with mobility challenges and are often underused. By keeping the crossing closer to ground level with ramps, the municipality hopes to create infrastructure that more people will actually use.

What Happens Next

The July 30 technical review will determine whether the project can move into the construction phase later this year. Officials are working to finalize agreements with neighboring landowners and confirm funding sources before breaking ground.

For now, pedestrians crossing near Costco should continue using caution and existing crosswalks. Once completed, the semi-subterranean crossing is expected to become a key piece of Cabo San Lucas’s pedestrian infrastructure, improving safety and accessibility for both residents and visitors.