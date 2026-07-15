Miss Universe Mexico 2026 Finals Coming to Cabo San Lucas

Los Cabos will host the Miss Universe Mexico 2026 finals on Saturday, August 29, when 32 contestants from across the country compete for the national crown and the chance to represent Mexico at the international Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico.

The event will take place at the Corazón Resort on Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, according to national reports. The announcement was made by Fátima Bosch, who currently holds the Miss Universe Mexico 2025 title and will pass the crown to her successor at the end of August.

Cabo Becomes Stage for National Competition

The decision to bring the pageant finals to Los Cabos adds another high-profile event to the destination’s growing calendar. The resort town has increasingly positioned itself as a venue for national and international competitions, festivals and cultural gatherings that draw visitors beyond the traditional winter tourism season.

Bosch revealed the location in a video announcement filmed against the backdrop of Cabo beaches. She confirmed that all 32 state representatives have been selected and will gather in Los Cabos for the final round of competition.

What the Pageant Means for Los Cabos Tourism

The pageant is expected to bring contestants, organizers, media crews and fans to the area in late August, a period when Los Cabos typically sees strong domestic tourism alongside international visitors. The event will spotlight Cabo San Lucas as a glamorous setting capable of hosting nationally televised productions.

After a year marked by organizational changes and public scrutiny within the Miss Universe Mexico franchise, the 2026 edition represents a fresh start. The winner will go on to compete at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant, scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico later in the year.

Timing and Venue Details

The Corazón Resort on Medano Beach will serve as the main venue for the competition. Details about tickets, public viewing areas and related events have not yet been officially announced, but organizers are expected to release more information as the date approaches.

For Cabo residents and visitors, the pageant offers a chance to see a major national competition unfold in one of the destination’s most iconic beachfront settings. The event also underscores the destination’s ability to attract diverse programming beyond fishing tournaments, food festivals and sporting events — all of which have become regular features of the Los Cabos calendar.

As the competition draws closer, contestants will begin arriving for rehearsals, appearances and pre-event activities, adding a burst of energy to the late-summer scene in Cabo San Lucas.