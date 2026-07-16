World Cup Hero Julián Quiñones Vacations in Los Cabos

Mexico’s 2026 World Cup striker Julián Quiñones just wrapped a family vacation in Los Cabos, and the reception was about what you’d expect for a guy who netted four goals before El Tri bowed out in the round of 16. Fans followed him through San José del Cabo asking for selfies, social media lit up with sightings at the Arch and on a yacht, and his wife shared glimpses of their private-plane arrival.

The Al-Qadsiah forward—last season’s Saudi Pro League top scorer with 33 goals—has about a month before preseason starts again. For now, he is choosing sun, sand, and family time over training.

Four Goals, One Historic Run

Quiñones matched Luis Hernández’s record as the Mexican player with the most goals in a single World Cup. That kind of performance does not go unnoticed, especially when the tournament was hosted on home soil. According to local reports, fans mobbed the striker when he was spotted walking through the plaza Teniente Antonio Mijares on Sunday evening, July 12.

Videos circulating online show crowds clapping and cheering as Quiñones strolled with family and friends. Some shouted his name. Others rushed for photos. The scene was part celebration, part celebrity encounter—a reminder that World Cup performances still mean something in Mexico.

Private Jet, Public Attention

Quiñones arrived in Los Cabos aboard a private plane, accompanied by his wife Ana Gabriela Quiñones Amato, their children, and his mother, Gloria Quiñones. His wife posted photos from the jet and later from their beachfront resort, captioning one simply: “Cabo.”

The family stayed at an exclusive property with views of the Sea of Cortez and made time for a yacht outing near the Arch. Ana Gabriela shared family photos around the iconic rock formation, a must-see for anyone visiting the region. The striker himself posted images with the word “Familia,” keeping the tone personal rather than promotional.

Why Los Cabos?

For high-profile athletes and international visitors, Los Cabos remains one of Mexico’s favorite destinations. The region offers privacy, luxury resorts, and easy access from major cities. With expanded airport capacity following the World Cup, the destination has seen even more international traffic this summer.

Quiñones is hardly the first star to choose Cabo for downtime. But his visit came at a moment when Mexican fans still want to celebrate what went right during the tournament, even if the team did not advance past the knockout stage.

What Comes Next

The 29-year-old forward is expected to return to Saudi Arabia in early August for preseason training with Al-Qadsiah. His contract runs through 2028, and after last season’s title as the league’s top scorer, expectations remain high. Whether he will push for a return to European football or continue building his reputation in the Middle East remains an open question.

For now, though, the focus is simpler: beaches, family, and a brief escape from the pressure that comes with being one of Mexico’s most consistent goal scorers on the biggest stage in football.