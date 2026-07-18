La Paz Aqueduct 1 Repaired After Construction Accident

OOMSAPAS La Paz announced that repair work on the main pipeline of Aqueduct 1 has been completed following accidental damage during private construction activities. The incident temporarily disrupted water service across more than 40 neighborhoods in the state capital.

According to OOMSAPAS director general Abimael Ibarra Abúndez, the damage occurred when a private property owner conducting construction work accidentally struck the main water line. Crews responded immediately after receiving the report and worked to minimize service interruptions.

“We prioritized a timely intervention to reduce the impact on potable water supply to the minimum,” Ibarra Abúndez said in a statement released Thursday. The repair work was completed this week, though the timeline itself is a reminder of how fragile the capital’s water distribution system can be when La Paz water infrastructure faces unexpected damage.

The affected neighborhoods include Paseos del Sol, Altamira, Altezza, Antares, Arboledas, Azul Marino, Brisas de las Olas, Calandrio, Coromuel, Coronado, Diana Laura, El Cardón, El Cardoncito, Fraccionamiento San José, INVI Mezquitito, La Cima, La Pitahaya, Las Américas, Los Álamos, Los Bledales, Los Cardones, Mediterráneo, Miramar, Misión San Fernando, Misiones, Misiones II, Olivos Negros, Paraíso del Sol, Rinconada Las Californias, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Lorenzo, San Patricio, San Rafael, Santa Fe, Santa María, Terranova, Villas del Encanto, Virreyes, Zacatal and the Zona Industrial.

For residents in these areas, the repair does not mean immediate relief. OOMSAPAS officials said water flow will normalize gradually as the next distribution cycle progresses. In practical terms, that means some households may see service return within a day or two, while others could wait longer depending on their location within the distribution network.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of aging water infrastructure in a city already struggling with supply challenges. Earlier this year, officials announced new water projects for La Paz aimed at improving system capacity and reliability, but those long-term improvements offer little comfort during short-term outages.

Ibarra Abúndez thanked residents for their patience during the repair process and emphasized that OOMSAPAS remains committed to responding quickly to any incidents affecting the water network. The agency has not indicated whether it will seek compensation from the property owner responsible for the damage.

For expats and residents accustomed to consistent water service in other countries, incidents like this serve as a reminder that water infrastructure maintenance in Baja remains a work in progress. The good news is that repairs were completed relatively quickly. The less encouraging news is that the next distribution cycle is the only timeline residents have.

OOMSAPAS has not announced any additional service updates or estimated restoration times for specific neighborhoods. Residents in affected areas should monitor local water pressure and contact the utility directly if service does not return within the next several days. According to local reports, the agency continues to prioritize rapid response to network issues to maintain service reliability.