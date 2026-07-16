Mifel Tennis Open Marks 10 Years as Cabo Tourism Driver

The tenth anniversary of the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo represents more than a milestone for international tennis in Mexico. According to state tourism officials, the event has become a proven engine for economic activity and destination promotion in Los Cabos, drawing thousands of visitors who experience far more than the matches themselves.

Fernando Ojeda Aguilar, undersecretary of tourism for Baja California Sur’s Secretariat of Tourism and Economy, said the tournament has helped establish Los Cabos as a destination capable of hosting world-class sporting events while supporting local businesses and creating jobs throughout the tourism corridor.

Growth Beyond the Court

The numbers tell the story. In its first year, the tournament welcomed 12,300 spectators and 38 accredited media outlets. This year, the event drew more than 35,000 attendees and 67 national and international media organizations, significantly expanding the destination’s visibility across multiple markets.

That growth translates directly into economic impact for the region. Visitors attending the tennis tournament fill hotel rooms, dine at local restaurants, shop in Cabo’s retail districts, and often extend their stays to explore the broader Baja California Sur coastline.

Sports Tourism as Economic Strategy

Ojeda emphasized that sports tourism has become a strategic tool for diversifying visitor flows and reducing seasonal dependency. Baja California Sur now hosts multiple international sporting events throughout the year, allowing the state to attract tourists during traditionally slower periods and compete more effectively in both domestic and international markets.

The tennis open exemplifies how tourism promotion drives economic development beyond the immediate hospitality sector. The event generates direct and indirect employment for hundreds of families in the region, from event staff and security to suppliers, transportation providers, and service workers across the tourism corridor.

What It Means for Residents and Businesses

For expat business owners and long-term residents, the tournament’s success reflects broader trends shaping the Los Cabos economy. Sports tourism brings visitors with higher spending power who are looking for premium experiences, which aligns well with the destination’s existing tourism infrastructure.

The event also reinforces Los Cabos’ reputation as a year-round destination rather than a seasonal resort market. That stability benefits everyone from hotel operators to independent tour guides, retail shops, and restaurant owners who depend on consistent visitor traffic.

Ojeda noted that attendees come not only for the tennis but also to experience the natural beauty, gastronomy, culture, and hospitality that define Baja California Sur. That means the tournament serves as both an attraction and a showcase, introducing new visitors to a destination many will return to in the future.

Looking Ahead

As the Mifel Tennis Open enters its second decade, state officials view it as a model for how Los Cabos can continue expanding its event portfolio. The tournament’s decade-long track record demonstrates that sports tourism can deliver measurable economic benefits while enhancing the destination’s international profile.

For residents and business owners, the anniversary is a reminder that Los Cabos’ tourism economy continues to evolve beyond traditional beach vacations. Events like the tennis open help maintain occupancy rates, drive spending in local businesses, and keep the region competitive in a rapidly changing tourism landscape.