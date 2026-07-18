La Paz Names Navy Officer as New Police Chief

The La Paz City Council approved the appointment of Teniente de Fragata Mario Alberto Morales López as the new head of the municipal police force, according to local reports. The change marks a routine rotation of Navy personnel assigned to civilian police leadership roles across Mexico.

Morales López, an infantry and parachute officer with the Mexican Navy, assumes command from Capitana Ruth de la Fuente Velázquez, who led the department for five years. The outgoing chief was the first woman to hold the position in La Paz police history.

The appointment was confirmed Friday during the city council’s twenty-seventh ordinary session. Municipal authorities said the transition follows standard procedures established by the Navy for officers serving in public safety roles nationwide.

Why Navy Officers Run Municipal Police

The use of military personnel to lead civilian police departments is common in Mexico, particularly in municipalities where public security capacity has historically been strained. Federal agreements allow the Navy and Army to assign officers to local police commands as part of broader security coordination.

De la Fuente Velázquez said her departure is part of the Navy’s internal rotation system and does not reflect any extraordinary circumstances. She told reporters the change is standard for naval officers assigned as police directors or secretaries in various municipalities.

The outgoing chief said she will continue with new assignments within the Armed Forces. Municipal officials praised her work on interagency coordination, police training and public safety operations during her tenure.

What the New Chief Faces

Morales López will oversee crime prevention, patrol operations, community policing and coordination with state and federal authorities. Acting Mayor Amor Fenech Montaño said the city will support the incoming chief and maintain its security strategy without changes.

The new director’s main challenges include strengthening police presence, improving response capacity and sustaining coordination across government levels. La Paz has relied on coordinated efforts between municipal, state and federal forces, including seasonal operations that deploy additional personnel during high-tourism periods.

Officials said the leadership change will not alter ongoing prevention programs or collaborative agreements with the state government and federal agencies. The city emphasized that public safety remains a priority and that institutional support for the police department continues.

The Navy’s involvement in municipal policing reflects Mexico’s broader security framework, in which military institutions often fill gaps in local law enforcement capacity. For residents and visitors, the practical impact of such transitions typically depends on whether day-to-day operations and response times remain stable.