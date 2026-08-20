Low Pressure System Could Form Tropical Cyclone Near Los Cabos

Los Cabos is under watch as a low pressure system south of Mexico shows signs of strengthening into a tropical cyclone over the next seven days, with potential effects reaching the municipality early next week.

Francisco Cota Márquez, director of Civil Protection and Risk Management for Los Cabos, said officials are maintaining constant monitoring of the system as it evolves. The developing weather pattern is typical of the region’s tropical cyclone season, which has now entered its most active phase.

“We are currently monitoring this tropical system, which is a low pressure area located south of the country,” Cota Márquez said. “This low pressure system is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone over the next seven days.”

What Officials Expect

Current forecasts do not anticipate a direct impact on Los Cabos. However, the system could still produce adverse conditions including rainfall and strong winds as it moves through the region.

“This indicates that at the beginning of next week we would have an approaching natural phenomenon near the municipality,” Cota Márquez explained. “We will be closely monitoring its evolution and the risks it poses. A direct impact is not expected, but it will bring effects such as wind and rain.”

The official noted that two low pressure systems are currently being tracked. One system, located far west of Cabo San Lucas, carries a 50 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation. A second system south of Jalisco and Michoacán has a 70 percent chance of development and could approach the region by mid-next week.

What Residents Should Know

Civil Protection emphasized that these weather patterns are normal for the season. The municipality has already experienced strong winds, lightning and rain this week tied to moisture from the Mexican monsoon, with gusts reaching between 60 and 80 kilometers per hour (37 to 50 mph).

Authorities expect additional storm cells with electrical activity, rain and wind to form in the coming days. Los Cabos has certified 29 hotels as hurricane shelters in preparation for the season, and officials have already identified flood-prone areas across the region.

Cota Márquez urged residents and visitors to rely only on official sources for weather updates. He recommended checking the Los Cabos municipal website, the Civil Protection page and Mexico’s National Meteorological Service for accurate information.

“Stay attentive to official information on the official page of the Los Cabos City Council and Civil Protection, as well as the National Meteorological Service, which is the official source of information for this season,” he said.

Peak Season Timing

The potential storm comes during the height of summer travel season in Los Cabos. While no immediate evacuations or alerts have been issued, travelers planning visits during the next 7 to 10 days should monitor conditions and confirm activities with hotels and tour operators.

Officials continue to track the system’s path and intensity. Updates will be issued as the forecast becomes clearer and if any preparations become necessary for residents or visitors.