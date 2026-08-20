La Paz Airport Posts Record July: 72,000 Passengers, 11% Growth

La Paz International Airport logged its highest monthly passenger count ever in July, moving more than 72,000 travelers through the terminal — an 11% jump over July 2025. The record comes as two new domestic routes launched and tourism to Baja California Sur’s capital city continues to build momentum.

State Tourism and Economy Secretary Maribel Collins Sánchez confirmed the figures based on data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the concessionaire that operates the airport. She noted the growth reflects both stronger visitor demand and expanding air service into a city that has quietly become an alternative gateway to the peninsula.

For expats, property owners and investors watching La Paz’s evolution, the numbers offer more than bragging rights. Improved connectivity means easier access for renters, buyers and seasonal residents who have long relied on Los Cabos as their primary entry point. It also signals confidence from airlines that the market can support more frequencies and destinations.

Two New Domestic Routes in July

July marked the start of nonstop service to Los Mochis and Aguascalientes, adding to the airport’s existing domestic links to Ciudad Juárez and Monterrey. The sole international route remains Los Angeles.

The new connections widen options for Mexican nationals and foreigners traveling onward to other parts of the country, and they position La Paz as a more viable hub for multi-city itineraries. That matters especially to business travelers, real estate agents shuttling clients and retirees coordinating family visits.

Collins Sánchez praised the GAP team in La Paz, led locally by Sarahí Castro Araiza, for maintaining efficient operations as passenger volumes climb. She said the state will continue working with GAP and the airlines to diversify route options and strengthen La Paz’s competitive position nationally and internationally.

Tourism Activity Drives Growth

The secretary attributed much of the growth to La Paz’s rising profile as a tourism destination. While Baja California Sur as a whole has seen unprecedented tourism growth in recent years, La Paz has carved out its own identity distinct from the high-rise resorts farther south.

The city draws visitors interested in whale watching, diving, sailing and a quieter, more culturally grounded Baja experience. That appeal has translated into stronger hotel occupancy, more restaurant traffic and steady demand for vacation rentals — all of which feed back into air service viability.

For the commercial and service sectors in La Paz, more arriving passengers means more potential customers. The capital’s economy depends heavily on tourism, and the airport numbers are among the clearest indicators of whether the sector is expanding or stalling.

What It Means for Residents and Investors

Expats living in La Paz or considering a move have long cited limited flight options as a downside compared to Los Cabos. The new routes and rising passenger counts suggest that gap is narrowing, though slowly. Direct international service remains thin, and most connections to the United States still require a stop.

Still, increases in international passenger traffic earlier this year and now this monthly record point to an airport that is moving in the right direction. Real estate professionals say improved access helps close deals, particularly with buyers who want the La Paz lifestyle but need reassurance they can get in and out without excessive layovers.

Investors watching infrastructure as a proxy for long-term growth will note that GAP continues to operate and expand the facility, and that the state government is publicly committed to securing more routes. Whether that translates into daily Los Angeles frequencies, new Canadian service or direct connections to other U.S. cities remains to be seen.

The July record is not a guarantee of permanent upward momentum. Seasonal swings, fuel prices, airline route decisions and broader economic conditions all influence traffic. But for now, the trend is clear: more people are flying into La Paz, and the airport is handling the load.