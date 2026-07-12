BCS Authorities Identify Flood-Prone Areas Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season

State and federal authorities have identified 27 critical flood-prone areas across Baja California Sur as officials intensify preparations for the peak of the 2026 hurricane season.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that 12 of the identified flood points are in Los Cabos and 10 are in La Paz. The remaining sites are in the municipalities of Comondú, Loreto and Mulegé.

The announcement came during the installation of the Civil Protection Command Post, where National Civil Protection Coordinator Laura Velázquez Alzúa urged authorities to strengthen preventive measures before the height of the rainy and tropical cyclone season, which typically spans August through October.

According to Velázquez Alzúa, all five municipalities in Baja California Sur face flood risks ranging from medium to very high, with approximately 798,447 residents living in potentially affected areas.

“Comondú is classified as being at very high risk of flooding,” Velázquez Alzúa said, citing the municipality’s geographic conditions as a key factor in its vulnerability.

Critical waterways and risk zones identified

Officials also identified several waterways that pose elevated flood risks. The El Zacatal arroyo in Los Cabos has three critical flood points, while the Calandrio and El Piojillo arroyos in La Paz each have two. More flood-prone locations have been identified along other stream channels throughout the state.

Public awareness critical to storm preparedness

Velázquez Alzúa said public awareness will be essential to minimizing the impact of future storms. “What we need to be prepared for, starting tomorrow, is for the population to know what they need to do,” she said, emphasizing the importance of ensuring residents understand evacuation routes, safety measures and emergency procedures before severe weather strikes.

Although emergency preparedness remains the immediate priority, recurring seasonal flooding also underscores the need for long-term investments in stormwater infrastructure. Expanding systems to capture and store runoff could help reduce flood damage while supplementing water supplies.