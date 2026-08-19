Santiago Celebrates 305 Years with Cultural Events Monday

Santiago, one of Baja California Sur’s oldest communities, marks 305 years since its founding this Monday with a day-long cultural program organized by the municipality of Los Cabos.

The celebration, themed “Fiesta del Intercambio y la Memoria” (Festival of Exchange and Memory), takes place August 24 at the Casa de la Cultura in Santiago and is open to the public.

What’s Happening

The day begins at 8 a.m. with a flag ceremony. At 9 a.m., writer Gustavo de la Peña Avilés will present his book “La memoria castigada, los libros de bautismo de la iglesia de Santiago” (The Punished Memory: The Baptism Books of Santiago Church), which documents historical records from the mission’s early years.

An exhibit featuring local pottery and sculpture opens at 10 a.m., showcasing work from the community’s alfarería workshop. A half-hour later, local historian Sealtiel Enciso Pérez leads a talk on the founding of the Santiago mission and its significance to the region.

The programming is organized by the Instituto de la Cultura y las Artes de Los Cabos (ICA) along with the Santiago Delegación, municipal education, and the historic towns preservation office, according to the municipality.

Why Santiago Matters

Santiago was founded in 1721 as a Jesuit mission — Misión de Santiago Apóstol — making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in what is now Los Cabos municipality. The town sits inland along Highway 1, roughly midway between San José del Cabo and La Paz, and remains a quiet cultural anchor in a region now dominated by coastal tourism.

Unlike the resort zones of Cabo San Lucas and the hotel corridor, Santiago retains its colonial-era church, cobblestone plaza, and agricultural economy. The area is known for its year-round freshwater springs, mango orchards, and as a gateway to the Sierra de la Laguna biosphere reserve.

The mission played a central role in the Spanish colonization and evangelization of the peninsula. Its baptismal records, now the subject of the book being launched Monday, offer rare documentation of indigenous communities and early settlers across three centuries.

What Residents Should Know

All events take place at the Casa de la Cultura on Santiago’s main plaza. There is no admission fee. Visitors planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early, as parking near the plaza can fill quickly during community events.

Santiago is about a 40-minute drive north of San José del Cabo via Highway 1. The town has limited restaurant and gas station services, so travelers should plan accordingly.

The anniversary programming follows Santiago’s larger annual fiestas held each July, which draw thousands of visitors for religious processions, rodeos, and regional music performances.

Monday’s event reflects an ongoing municipal effort to preserve and promote Baja Sur’s historic inland towns, even as development pressure increases along the coast. For residents and visitors interested in the region’s deeper history beyond the beaches, Santiago offers one of the most accessible and intact examples of colonial-era Baja.