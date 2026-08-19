Strong Winds Leave Boats Stranded in La Paz and Los Cabos

Strong overnight winds left several boats stranded in La Paz and Los Cabos early Tuesday morning, though no injuries were reported, according to naval and civil protection authorities.

The most significant damage occurred in La Paz, where 10 sailboats were initially reported stranded. Four managed to free themselves and were secured at a nearby marina, but six remained grounded as of Tuesday morning.

Vice Admiral José Chapa Téllez, commander of the Fourth Naval Zone, told officials during an emergency session of the State Civil Protection Council that crews were working with API personnel to refloat the stranded vessels. One Ecocruceros yacht also ran aground but was freed by the rising tide and moved to the municipal pier.

Two Yachts May Be Lost at El Médano

In Los Cabos, two yachts ended up stranded on El Médano beach in Cabo San Lucas. Chapa Téllez said those vessels may be total losses, though he emphasized that no one was injured in either location.

The stranded boats in La Paz were being assessed by their owners, and officials said the plan was to move any freed vessels to appropriate anchorages to keep them clear of navigation channels.

Other Storm Damage Across Baja Sur

The overnight storm also brought down trees and power poles, caused minor rockslides and left some flooding in La Paz and Los Cabos. Cleanup crews worked through the morning clearing debris and draining standing water.

On La Paz’s malecón, rockslides were reported and quickly addressed by emergency teams. The Transpeninsular Highway near Loreto saw intermittent closures due to runoff crossing the roadway.

Health facilities reported minor damage. The psychiatric hospital in La Paz lost power but continued operating on backup generators. The ISSSTE General Hospital in La Paz had a broken cooling-system pipe and some shattered windows from high winds. Repairs were underway Tuesday.

What Boaters and Residents Should Know

Capitanía de Puerto was evaluating conditions for small craft and expected restrictions to remain in place Tuesday while weather risks continued. Authorities warned that rain was expected to continue and urged residents to stay alert for runoff and swollen arroyos.

As a precaution, street food sales in La Paz were suspended for the day while health inspectors made safety rounds.

No other coastal towns — including Guerrero Negro, Santa Rosalía, Loreto, San Carlos and López Mateos — reported significant vessel or infrastructure damage. Naval officials said 1,280 military personnel and vehicles remained on standby for storm response if needed.