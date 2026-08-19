Los Cabos Tourism Board Named Top-4 DMO Globally—Again

The Los Cabos tourism board has been named one of the world’s four best destination marketing organizations for the fifth consecutive year, reinforcing the region’s standing in the global luxury travel market and signaling continued momentum for property owners, hoteliers and service providers.

The Fideicomiso de Turismo de Los Cabos (FITURCA) received the recognition during Virtuoso Travel Week, held August 8–14 in Las Vegas. The annual event draws around 4,000 travel professionals from 107 countries and serves as one of the industry’s most influential business-to-business platforms for luxury travel.

FITURCA was nominated alongside roughly 180 participating destination marketing offices worldwide. The distinction reflects sustained performance in a competitive field where personalized service, commercial results and strategic partnerships carry significant weight.

What the Recognition Means Locally

Sixteen Los Cabos hotels currently participate in the Virtuoso network, which generated more than $60 million in direct sales to the destination during 2025. That figure represents bookings placed by Virtuoso travel advisors—a segment with purchasing power and repeat-client networks that extend well beyond walk-in business.

For local stakeholders, the award signals market confidence in Los Cabos as a reliable luxury product. Hoteliers see it as validation of investment in service standards, while real estate developers and hospitality operators view it as proof that the destination’s brand continues to attract high-value travelers during a period when overall visitor counts have softened but luxury spending has held firm.

During the Las Vegas event, FITURCA representatives held 133 one-on-one meetings with travel advisors and industry partners. The sessions focused on tour operators, luxury travel agencies and specialist advisors from the United States, Canada and Brazil. Officials also promoted adventure, nature and customized itineraries as part of a broader push to diversify the destination’s appeal beyond beach resorts.

Photo courtesy of FITURCA LinkedIn page

Leadership Award for FITURCA Director

Separately, FITURCA director Rodrigo Esponda received the Luminary Award during Virtuoso’s Selected Awards ceremony. The honor is given directly by Virtuoso leadership to partners who demonstrate professional standards, industry leadership and sustained commitment to the network.

Esponda noted the recognition reflects the work of the organization and its commercial partners. “We were recognized and received the Luminary Prize, which is the most important distinction given for tourism trajectory and acknowledges the work being done in Los Cabos through travel agencies,” he said in remarks following the event.

Why Virtuoso Matters for Los Cabos

Virtuoso operates as a membership network connecting luxury hotels, destinations and travel advisors. Unlike mass-market booking platforms, Virtuoso focuses on high-touch service, curated experiences and clients with above-average budgets. The model favors destinations that can deliver consistent quality and maintain direct relationships with advisors who control repeat bookings.

For Los Cabos, the alignment with Virtuoso has supported growth in the luxury segment even as the broader tourism market has faced headwinds. The destination has continued to attract new luxury hotel openings and remains a preferred location for high-end group travel, weddings and corporate meetings.

The fifth-year recognition suggests that relationship remains productive. FITURCA officials say they plan to continue working with Virtuoso advisors and expanding promotional efforts in markets where demand for personalized, high-value travel continues to grow.

What Comes Next

Los Cabos will participate in additional industry events throughout the fall, including trade shows focused on meetings, incentives and destination marketing. The tourism board is also promoting new itineraries that highlight outdoor activities, cultural experiences and regional exploration beyond the resort corridor.

The repeated Virtuoso recognition provides a measurable benchmark for the destination’s luxury credentials at a time when competition among beach markets has intensified. For investors, developers and local operators, the award offers evidence that Los Cabos remains a reliable bet in a segment where brand perception and advisor relationships drive significant revenue.