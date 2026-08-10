Los Cabos Certifies 29 Hotels as Hurricane Shelters

Los Cabos now has 29 certified hotels serving as official hurricane shelters, with 18 properties joining the program in 2026 alone. The expansion strengthens the municipality’s emergency response capacity ahead of this year’s tropical storm season.

The certification program, managed by the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection and Risk Management, ensures that participating hotels meet strict safety standards and operational protocols for sheltering guests and employees during severe weather events.

Francisco Cota Márquez, director of the agency, said the latest additions bring the total to 29 hotels certified as temporary refuges. Eleven properties earned certification in 2025, and officials expect the number to keep growing as more hotels complete the requirements.

What the Certification Covers

Each certified property undergoes inspections to verify structural safety, emergency supplies, backup power systems, and internal protocols for coordinating with municipal authorities. The goal is to create secure, dignified spaces where tourists and staff can shelter during hurricanes and heavy rain.

“When the private sector joins prevention efforts, Los Cabos becomes stronger and safer for everyone,” Cota Márquez said in a statement from the municipality. “We expand our capacity to respond and protect what matters most: people’s lives.”

The program reflects lessons learned from previous hurricane seasons, when Los Cabos hotels played a critical role in keeping visitors safe during storms. Having certified shelters in place before the peak of hurricane season reduces the need for large-scale evacuations and ensures tourists have secure options if flights are grounded or roads become impassable.

Why It Matters for Visitors

For travelers planning trips during hurricane season, which officially runs from June through November, the certified shelter network provides added peace of mind. Guests staying at participating hotels know the property has met government safety standards and maintains coordination with local emergency services.

The certification also benefits hotel staff, many of whom live in areas more vulnerable to flooding or wind damage. Having access to a certified shelter at their workplace means they can stay safe while continuing to assist guests during emergencies.

Municipal officials emphasize that the program represents a public-private partnership model that other coastal destinations are beginning to study. Los Cabos’ geographic location on the Pacific coast makes it susceptible to tropical systems, and local authorities have invested heavily in preparedness infrastructure over the past decade.

What Comes Next

Officials are encouraging additional hotels to apply for certification before the height of hurricane season arrives later this summer. The application process includes facility inspections, staff training, and coordination meetings with Civil Protection teams.

Cota Márquez said expanding the shelter network strengthens the entire community’s resilience and reinforces Los Cabos’ reputation as a destination that prioritizes visitor safety alongside world-class hospitality.

Travelers can check with their hotels about certification status when booking, and local authorities publish updated shelter lists during active storm threats. The municipality continues to update emergency protocols and encourages both residents and visitors to stay informed as the 2026 hurricane season progresses.