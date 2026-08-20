Free Liga MX Tryouts Begin This Week in Cabo San Lucas

Youth soccer players in Los Cabos have a free opportunity to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts this week as four Liga MX clubs hold open tryouts in Cabo San Lucas.

The free tryouts run through Wednesday, August 21, at Unidad Deportiva Leonardo Gastélum. Scouts from Chivas, Club América, Toluca and Santos Laguna are evaluating players born between 2010 and 2016.

Sessions run from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. each day. Participation is free and open to young players from across Baja California Sur.

What Organizers Say

David Rodríguez Salas, sports coordinator for Cabo San Lucas, said the tryouts aim to give local youth a pathway into professional soccer development. According to municipal officials, the initiative reflects ongoing collaboration with local coaches and training facilities.

Rodríguez Salas credited Filiberto Romero, director of the Centro de Alto Rendimiento / Escuela Especializada de Entrenamiento de Porteros (CARFIR), for helping coordinate the event and providing a platform for emerging talent.

The tryouts follow a growing pattern of youth sports development in the region, similar to recent efforts such as free tennis courts and other community facilities aimed at expanding athletic opportunities for local kids.

How to Participate

Players should arrive at Unidad Deportiva Leonardo Gastélum by 7:00 a.m. on any of the three days. No advance registration is required, and there is no cost to participate.

Organizers recommend players bring water, appropriate footwear and any necessary athletic gear. Parents or guardians should accompany younger participants.

What’s Next for Youth Sports

Officials say they plan to expand similar opportunities into other sports including baseball, basketball and volleyball. The goal is to create more direct connections between local youth programs and higher-level development pathways.

The Cabo San Lucas youth sports network has been steadily building infrastructure and partnerships aimed at keeping kids active while opening doors to competitive programs.

For families interested in youth athletics in Los Cabos, this week’s tryouts represent a rare chance to connect directly with professional-level coaching staff and talent evaluators from some of Mexico’s most prominent soccer clubs.