90% Chance Storm Fausto Forms This Weekend—BCS on Watch

A second weather system in the Pacific is now showing a 90 percent probability of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next seven days, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN). If it strengthens further, it will be named Fausto—the next storm on this season’s list.

The system is currently located southwest of the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero, and forecasters say ocean and atmospheric conditions are favorable for rapid organization. While no direct threat to Baja California Sur has been declared, the simultaneous development of two systems—Tropical Storm Elida and the potential formation of Fausto—has put authorities on heightened alert.

What We Know About the System

The disturbance remains unorganized but is drawing energy from warm Pacific waters. According to Metropoli MX, numerical models show the system could first become a tropical depression and then strengthen into a tropical storm by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States is also monitoring it closely.

At the same time, Tropical Storm Elida is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Friday, July 17. Forecasters say it will remain far offshore and pose no direct threat to Mexico, but its presence underscores the active conditions currently shaping the eastern Pacific basin.

Why It Matters for Baja California Sur

Even if Fausto stays offshore, the storm’s development could influence weather patterns across the region. Pacific moisture channels and low-pressure systems often bring increased humidity, cloud cover, and intermittent rain to Baja California Sur—even when storms remain hundreds of miles away.

For tourists planning beach outings, fishing trips, or boating excursions, the next 48 to 72 hours will be critical. Port authorities in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero have been advised to stay alert, and fishing fleets are under preventive observation as sea conditions could shift quickly.

What Comes Next

The SMN will continue issuing updated forecasts as the system evolves. Officials have not yet determined whether Fausto will pose any risk to Mexican coastlines, but they emphasize that residents and visitors should monitor official channels.

With elevated sea surface temperatures and high moisture content creating ideal conditions for storm formation, meteorologists expect the Pacific to remain active through the coming weeks. Anyone with travel plans or outdoor activities scheduled should stay tuned to weather updates and be prepared to adjust if conditions change.

The simultaneous tracking of two systems is a reminder that the 2026 Pacific hurricane season is well underway. For residents and visitors in Baja California Sur, staying informed and taking sensible precautions remains the best approach as forecasters watch the next chapter unfold.