Mexico’s federal tourism development agency, Fonatur (Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo), has opened a public tender to sell land it owns in Loreto, Baja California Sur. The bidding process, published Nov. 23 under the name FONATUR-LP-DC-004-2026, is open to both individuals and companies interested in acquiring the parcels, according to Hoja de Ruta Digital.

Fonatur is the federal agency that planned Mexico’s major tourism destinations, including Los Cabos and Loreto, and it periodically sells parts of its remaining land to private buyers through tenders like this one.

What’s For Sale

The listing covers multiple government-owned lots in Loreto. Fonatur’s announcement did not give the number of parcels, their sizes or asking prices. Those details are in the agency’s official Catálogo de Bienes (Catalog of Properties), which lists each lot’s location, approximate size, starting price and features.

Interested buyers can review the catalog at fonatur.gob.mx, under Comercialización, then Catálogo de Bienes, filtering by “Licitación pública.” The full bidding rules, known as the Convocatoria y Bases, are posted on the same portal.

Key Dates for Bidders

The process runs on a tight calendar over the next two weeks. Pre-registration and document review take place Nov. 24–27 and again Nov. 30–Dec. 7, either at Fonatur’s Mexico City headquarters or its regional office in Loreto, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fonatur has scheduled two site visits to the properties, on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, so prospective buyers can inspect the land in person before committing. Bidding documents remain available until Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. central Mexico time, with a clarification meeting the same day from noon to 2 p.m. at the Loreto regional office.

The process concludes Dec. 8 in Loreto, with participant registration from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by bid opening and evaluation from 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fonatur says it will announce the award the same day, once the offers have been opened.

Why This Matters for Loreto

Loreto has stayed quieter than Los Cabos or La Paz, with far less large-scale development. It is too soon to say how much land will sell or what will be built on it.

Fonatur has offered land in the area before: lots in Loreto and the nearby Nopoló area were included in tenders the agency announced earlier in 2026.

What’s Next

The award is expected Dec. 8. Anyone interested in specific parcels should check the official catalog at fonatur.gob.mx or contact Fonatur’s Loreto regional office.