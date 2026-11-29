Baja California Sur governor Víctor Castro Cosío has announced that his office is coordinating with Mexico’s National Customs Agency, known as ANAM, to run what he called a “special operation” at Los Cabos customs facilities, following thousands of complaints about how travelers have been treated there.

The announcement follows a wave of complaints that has been building for months. Mauricio Salicrup, an adviser to the Los Cabos Hotel Association, has said the group logged more than 10,000 complaints from tourists and travelers describing irregular practices at customs, including alleged extortion, prolonged holds some described as feeling like “kidnappings,” and excessive charges on items visitors were carrying in. The association compiled those complaints and handed them directly to ANAM director Héctor Alonso Romero Gutiérrez, according to El Sol de México.

“Regarding customs, we are in contact with the director general of customs to carry out a special operation in Los Cabos,” Castro Cosío told reporters at his weekly press conference. He added that the issue is specific to Los Cabos, noting that no similar complaints have surfaced at La Paz International Airport.

What It Means For Arriving Travelers

The governor did not say what the operation will involve or when it will start. It is aimed at alleged irregular practices by customs staff, not at travelers, so it is not yet clear how it will change the arrivals experience at Los Cabos International Airport. In the meantime, the usual advice applies: keep receipts for higher-value items such as electronics, dive gear or fishing equipment, and pay any duties only through official channels.

That last point matters most. Part of what triggered this review is exactly the confusion between a legitimate customs fee and an unofficial one pocketed by an individual official. Travelers who feel pressured to pay cash on the spot, without a receipt or formal paperwork, are encouraged to ask for documentation and, if something still feels off, to report it through ANAM’s official channels rather than simply paying to make the problem go away.

The governor’s comments and the complaints center on the airport. The scope and timeline of the operation have not been detailed publicly, so neither the duration nor the exact procedures have been confirmed.

Oversight on this one isn’t limited to the state government. The Los Cabos Coordinating Council, a business-government liaison body, says it will track whether the agreed-upon fixes actually get implemented, and state congresswoman Gabriela Montoya of the Labor Party has said lawmakers will also monitor the operation. Travelers passing through in the meantime should simply keep paperwork in order.