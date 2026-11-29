Baja California Sur’s dengue outbreak appears to be leveling off after weeks of rapid growth, according to state Health Secretary Ana Luisa Guluarte. The state had logged 812 confirmed cases as of the most recent count, with new infections still appearing weekly but no longer multiplying at the pace seen in October.

Guluarte made the announcement on November 27, crediting a combination of fumigation brigades, public health messaging and neighborhood container-clearing campaigns for slowing transmission. The timing lines up with cleanup efforts already underway in parts of Cabo San Lucas neighborhoods, where crews have been removing standing-water containers house by house.

The Numbers Behind the Plateau

Of the 812 cases confirmed statewide, Los Cabos accounts for 328, Comondú for 317, La Paz for 161 and Loreto for six. Mulegé has not reported any confirmed infections, according to figures presented by the state health secretariat.

Hospitalizations have also dropped. The state recorded around 50 dengue patients hospitalized at the peak of the outbreak; that number now sits closer to 32, Guluarte said.

“This has allowed us to reach a plateau in recent weeks,” Guluarte said. “This is a stabilization of the illness, it’s not bringing growth. We’re going to keep seeing this number of cases appear each week, but it’s no longer bringing the exponential growth it had before.”

Why Comondú’s Rate Stands Out

While Los Cabos has the highest total case count, Comondú — the municipality that includes Ciudad Constitución — has the state’s highest infection rate per capita, at 420 cases per 100,000 residents. Guluarte said containment efforts started in Los Cabos and La Paz before being expanded to Comondú.

Mesa Colorada’s Container Cleanup

In Cabo San Lucas, the municipal delegation has been running a staged cleanup, known locally as a jornada de descacharrización — essentially a scheduled pickup of junk and containers that collect rainwater — in the Mesa Colorada neighborhood. Víctor Miranda Urióstegui, coordinator of the delegation’s subdelegates, said the first stage is underway and two more are planned to cover the entire colonia, according to the municipality of Los Cabos.

Residents are asked to set out old containers, tires and other junk on the scheduled collection days so crews can remove them in an organized way rather than letting them pile up roadside. Public works staff and loading trucks are handling the hauling, while the state government continues fumigation brigades in coordination with the delegation.

What You Can Do

The state’s roughly 100 million peso (about $5 million USD) dengue strategy includes state and federal funds, brigades and fumigation, but Guluarte was clear that spraying alone won’t solve the problem. Health officials are repeating the same basic message they’ve used all season: wash, cover, flip over or discard any container that can hold water, and keep patios clear of standing-water spots where mosquitoes breed.

Officials expect new cases to keep appearing week to week through the rest of the transmission season, even with the growth curve flattened. Anyone experiencing high fever, body aches, rash or severe headache should see a doctor promptly rather than waiting it out, since early medical attention lowers the risk of complications.