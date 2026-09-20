La Paz Streets to Close Sunday for President Sheinbaum Visit

President Claudia Sheinbaum arrives in La Paz this Sunday, and drivers should expect street closures across the downtown core beginning at 6:00 a.m.

The visit marks the president’s second official tour of Baja California Sur since taking office. She will speak at Palacio de Gobierno at 9:00 a.m. to discuss her Second Government Report, the federal administration’s progress update to the nation.

Local authorities have not announced when streets will reopen, though closures are expected to last through the event.

Which Streets Are Closed

The Dirección General de Seguridad Vial y Transporte confirmed the following four closures:

Gral. Félix Ortega — from Ignacio Allende to Melchor Ocampo

Isabel la Católica — between Benito Juárez and Melchor Ocampo

Ignacio Allende — from Gral. Félix Ortega to Calle México

Nicolás Bravo — from México to Prof. Marcelo Rubio

Residents and visitors traveling through central La Paz Sunday morning should plan alternate routes and allow extra time.

What the Governor Will Request

Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío said he will ask President Sheinbaum for federal support on three bridge projects intended to reduce flooding-related road closures in Los Cabos and La Paz.

The governor initially planned to pitch two bridges: one at El Zacatal in San José del Cabo and another at Vado El Vaquero in La Paz. Both sites become impassable during heavy rains.

On Friday, Castro announced he would add a third request — a bridge over the Aguajitos arroyo in Lomas del Sol, Cabo San Lucas. The area saw connectivity problems during recent storms.

“The rains have made it clear we need to strengthen infrastructure at arroyo crossings and vulnerable areas in Los Cabos,” Castro said, according to local reports. “Just as El Zacatal is a critical point for communication in San José del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas has zones that require permanent solutions.”

Federal Projects Already Announced

The visit comes two weeks after Castro attended a federal event in Mexico City where the administration unveiled several projects for Baja California Sur. Those initiatives, outlined in recent federal announcements, include maintenance of federal highways, modernization of Cabo San Lucas port facilities, construction and expansion of schools in Los Cabos, and water infrastructure such as the El Novillo dam and a desalination plant for La Paz.

Energy projects include a new combustion plant in Los Cabos, solar installations in the same municipality, and geothermal generation in Mulegé. Health projects include a general hospital in Santa Rosalía and a new IMSS hospital in Los Cabos.

What Residents Should Know

Sunday’s event will be held outdoors at the Palacio de Gobierno. The agenda has not been published in full, but officials confirmed the speech will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Street closures will be enforced from early morning, so anyone with Sunday plans in central La Paz should check routes in advance. The governor’s office has not indicated whether additional security measures will extend beyond the four announced streets.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano, Colectivo Pericú. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.