Cabo Real Wave Pool Begins Filling After Years of Planning

After years of planning and months of construction, the Cabo Real Surf Club development turned on the water this week and began filling its massive wave basin — bringing Los Cabos one step closer to hosting Mexico’s first artificial surf facility.

The four-acre basin requires approximately seven million gallons of water and will take between 30 and 40 days to fill completely. The water comes from a desalination plant built specifically for the project, not from municipal supplies or the region’s aquifer.

“From renderings to reality, this one feels pretty special,” the development team posted on social media as water began pouring into the basin.

How the Wave Basin Works

Once filled, Endless Surf will begin programming the wave-making technology — an ES48 pneumatic wave-generation system designed to produce consistent surfable waves. Developers hope to have surfers riding waves by early December.

The basin covers roughly 16,000 square meters in the Golden Corridor between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. According to reports, the filling process marks one of the final major milestones before the facility becomes operational.

What Residents and Visitors Should Know

The wave pool sits at the center of a larger residential and amenity development that will eventually include more than 500 single-family homes. Planned features include a skateboard course, splash pad, fitness studios, racquetball courts, wellness spas and fine dining options.

Teen surfing star Erin Brooks, who recently won back-to-back World Surf League events in Fiji, Tahiti and Trestles, has already purchased a home in the development. According to Vancouver Sun, Brooks cited the wave pool and training facilities as key reasons for choosing Cabo Real.

“The development is going to have a world-class wave pool along with a fitness centre, trampoline and skateboard facilities, swimming pools and a beach club, which are all things I use to train and improve my surfing,” Brooks said.

What’s Next

The project represents a significant addition to Los Cabos’ growing recreation and tourism infrastructure. For surf enthusiasts and residents, it means consistent wave access regardless of ocean conditions — a training tool for competitive surfers and a new attraction for visitors looking to try the sport in controlled conditions.

Developers hosted a celebration event this week as the filling process began. Once Endless Surf completes the wave-generation programming, the facility will offer Mexico’s first commercial surf wave pool experience.