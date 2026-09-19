Los Cabos Firefighters Rescue 70 Animals So Far in 2026

The fire department in Cabo San Lucas has rescued 70 animals between January and August 2026, responding to calls involving everything from trapped housecats to snakes that slither into residential neighborhoods.

According to records from the Cuerpo de Bomberos de Cabo San Lucas, last year the department handled 85 animal rescues. This year’s figure, covering just eight months, shows the service remains in steady demand across Los Cabos.

Commander Juan Carbajal Figueroa explained that many calls involve pets stuck in hard-to-reach spots — cats trapped in palm trees, wedged between walls or tangled in electrical wires being some of the most common.

Cats Account for Most Rescue Calls

“We constantly receive calls to rescue pets, mainly cats that climb up palm trees, other trees, or electrical posts. In other cases they get trapped in railings or between the walls of houses,” Carbajal said.

The department uses specialized equipment and techniques to safely bring animals down without injury. Cats stranded on rooftops, caught in drainage pipes and lodged in metal fencing have all required firefighter intervention this year.

These rescues represent one of the main types of assistance requests received by the fire department, particularly in residential areas where outdoor cats and urban wildlife frequently cross paths.

Snake Calls Spike During Warmer Months

Beyond domestic animals, Los Cabos firefighters also respond to reports of reptiles — especially snakes that find their way into homes during hot weather.

In 2025, bomberos handled 47 service calls related to snakes entering residences. So far in 2026, they have responded to 28 similar reports, according to municipal data. The numbers reflect seasonal patterns, with more reptile sightings typical during the warmer months when snakes are more active.

Firefighters work with local wildlife authorities to safely remove and relocate snakes without harming the animals or putting residents at risk.

Broader Emergency Response Across the Region

Animal rescues make up just one slice of the fire department’s workload. During August alone, the Cabo San Lucas station responded to 471 total emergencies — 253 ambulance calls and 218 incidents requiring fire trucks or rescue units.

From January through August 2026, the department has logged 3,807 total service calls, up from 3,104 during the same period last year. That total includes 1,890 ambulance responses and 1,917 fire and rescue operations.

August’s call volume also included 86 fire reports, 68 traffic accidents, 18 gas leaks and eight incidents involving wildlife such as bees or snakes. Firefighters completed 12 free patient transfers between hospitals and homes, and provided first-response medical care at 17 additional scenes.

The department’s drone unit has also begun monitoring arroyos and road conditions during the rainy season, while the aquatic rescue team activated three times in August to assist 11 people along Los Cabos beaches, working alongside the Cabo San Lucas Naval Sector.

For residents encountering trapped animals or wildlife in their homes, the fire department remains the primary point of contact for safe, professional assistance.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano, Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.