President Sheinbaum to Visit BCS on September 20

President Claudia Sheinbaum will visit Baja California Sur on Sunday, September 20, Governor Víctor Castro Cosío confirmed during a state Civil Protection Council meeting this week.

The visit is part of Sheinbaum’s nationwide tour ahead of her second State of the Union address. It will mark her sixth visit to the state since taking office in late 2024.

Exact timing and location have not yet been announced, but Castro said coordination is already underway between the state government and the president’s office.

What the Governor Plans to Request

Castro said he intends to use the meeting to formally request federal funding for two infrastructure projects: bridges in La Paz and Los Cabos.

The governor identified two priority sites: Vado El Vaquero in La Paz and El Zacatal in San José del Cabo. Both crossings have caused recurring mobility problems during recent rainstorms.

“We’ll talk with her and present a document backed by civil society and people who’ve been asking us — demanding, really, since before we arrived in office — for these bridges,” Castro said, according to El Sudcaliforniano.

Heavy rains in recent months have swelled arroyos in La Paz, Los Cabos and Comondú, cutting off access to parts of the cities and raising safety concerns. The governor described the lack of permanent bridges as a historical debt that goes beyond his administration.

Why It Matters for Residents and Visitors

The visit comes at a time when federal infrastructure support has become a key topic for Baja California Sur, particularly as the state balances rapid tourism growth with infrastructure needs.

Residents should expect possible road closures, restricted access to certain areas and increased security presence on the day of the visit. Details will be released once federal and state teams finalize the schedule.

For tourists and seasonal residents planning travel around that date, it may be worth checking ahead for announcements about event-related traffic or temporary restrictions in La Paz or Los Cabos.

What Happens Next

State officials are preparing the formal infrastructure request for presentation to the president. Castro expressed confidence that federal coordination on the bridge projects could begin in the coming year if funding is approved.

The governor’s office is expected to release further details about Sheinbaum’s itinerary and public events in the days leading up to September 20.