Teaching Baja’s Next Generation to Fish With Purpose

Passports to Fishing is a global IGFA International Game Fish Association hands-on educational curriculum designed to teach basic angling skills, safety, and marine conservation ethics to kids. I attended one of their clinics last week to learn more about this free program and its importance in this region.

What Is the IGFA and Why Does It Matter?

The IGFA, founded in 1939, is a global, non-profit, membership-based organization dedicated to the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible, ethical angling practices through science, education, rulemaking, record keeping, and recognition of angling achievements worldwide. It’s an international authority and standards-setting organization for recreational angling rules, and the keeper of all World Record game fish catches (including dedicated Junior Angler World Record categories for anglers 16 and under).

Bringing Passports to Fishing to Baja California Sur

Introduced in Baja California Sur, BCS, in 2019 by IGFA representative Gary Graham (That Baja Guy), the Passports to Fishing program continues to operate across all five municipalities. This year, Gonzalo Alamea, one of IGFA’s current local representatives, along with Clicerio Mercado and Idania Salmón from The Place at Cabo, organized and conducted the last clinic at the marina in Cabo San Lucas. The participants were selected from the children of local fishermen to introduce them to opportunities under the sport fishing umbrella.

Why This Program Matters for Baja’s Sportfishing Future

This not only offers an array of career options for these local kids and their parents to consider and plan for, but also helps the industry as a whole prepare for a not-too-distant future where an aging generation of experienced anglers and industry professionals will eventually need to be replaced. Given that BCS accounts for roughly 75% of all recreational sportfishing permits sold in Mexico, based on 2023 permit data, empowering local kids with this education is essential. Recreational sportfishing is a multi-billion-dollar industry with a significant economic impact across the region, supporting thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.

How the Passport to Fishing Clinic Works

During the workshop, kids rotate through interactive stations that cover basic tackle setup, knot tying, casting accuracy, safe fish handling, and marine ecology. As they participate, they earn stamps in a physical “Passport to Fishing” to receive commemorative medals and certificates. This includes hands-on fishing boat trips on the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortéz with local captains, targeting game species using ethical angling and conservation practices.

Meet Gonzalo Alamea: From Isla Margarita to IGFA Representative

Gonzalo Alamea, the current IGFA representative organizing these clinics, is a prominent figure in BCS’s marine resources sector. He is best known for his work in sportfishing event coordination, marine inspection, and conservation education. He was born on Isla Margarita, near Puerto Chale, a tiny fishing community hours north of La Paz, where even today, commercial fishing remains the primary driver of the economy.

Gonzalo’s career path allowed him to venture outside this traditional fishing industry. He supported and advised some of this region’s major sportfishing events, including the Bisbee’s series and Cabo Queens. He also has served within BCS’s marine protection trust (FONMAR), including as the Inspection and Surveillance Program Coordinator for the Comondú municipality. With the Passports to Fishing clinics, organizers like Gonzalo aim to inspire the next generation, especially those in smaller rural fishing villages like his hometown. His journey, success, and mentorship are powerful and needed examples for both the next generation and their parents.

The Jobs Sportfishing Creates in Baja California Sur

It is estimated that recreational fishing supports tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the state. Jobs created by this sector span several interconnected industries. For example, direct on-water and fleet operations. These positions interact directly with anglers and manage vessels. Captains and skippers. These are licensed professionals who navigate charter boats, pangas, and luxury yachts. Mates and deckhands. They are responsible for rig setups, bait handling, assisting anglers during fights, and processing catch. Fleet owners and charter managers. They manage bookings, boat maintenance, and customer relations. Tournament weighmasters, spotters, observers, judges, and event staff during high-profile tournaments.

Recreational fleet requires ongoing technical maintenance and port logistics. More jobs for boat mechanics and technicians. Also needed are slip managers, dock hands, and fueling operators. In addition, local fishermen are needed for supplying live bait. You get the idea, and that doesn’t include the impact of sportfishing on the hospitality industry, or workers specializing in packaging catch for travel, taxidermy mounts, or public-sector jobs in marine enforcement (e.g., FONMAR/CONAPESCA). Jobs like field officers, marine inspectors, and administrative personnel managing sportfishing permits, regulations, and catch limits. And last but not least, port authorities’ responsibilities such as vessel registration, safety checks, and harbor administration.

Kids Fishing the Legendary Arches and What’s Next

During this past clinic, the kids were invited to fish around the legendary arches in Cabo San Lucas, mimicking the professional anglers. While this program is designed by the IGFA and run by volunteers, the boats, professional captains and staff, and fuel costs were sponsored by the Bisbee Fishing Tournament, Baja Cantina Restaurant, and El Torito Sportfishing Charter, showcasing the unity of the sportfishing community and local businesses. Idania Salmón, who provided the space for the workshop, intends to facilitate one clinic per month with Gonzalo and Clicerio. Some of the older kids will be selected from these clinics to participate in a kids tournament at no cost to their families this October. – @naailahauladin