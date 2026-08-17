La Paz Kicks Off Statewide Reforestation Push

La Paz is the starting point for a major reforestation push across Baja California Sur, with state officials launching plantings this month as part of Mexico’s National Reforestation Day 2026. The goal for BCS: 125,559 native plants across 831 hectares in the municipalities of La Paz and Comondú.

Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío led the first planting event at Ejido El Rosario in the municipality of La Paz, joined by Pedro Álvarez Icaza Longoria, national commissioner of Mexico’s protected natural areas agency, known as CONANP. Together with local residents and officials, the group planted 300 native plants, including mezquite, cardón, lomboy and palo Adán, species chosen specifically because they belong to the region’s natural desert landscape.

What This Means for Baja Sur Residents

For residents and expats who spend time outdoors in La Paz and along the Comondú backcountry, this initiative is worth watching over the coming months. According to state government officials, the El Rosario event marks only the first phase of a larger program. An additional 2,550 plants are slated for the La Paz watershed area, while parallel reforestation work is already underway in Comondú.

Castro Cosío described the effort as evidence that residents of Baja California Sur care about protecting local ecosystems, and said his administration will not support actions that damage the environment. He also said the state’s approach aims to improve quality of life for families without sacrificing natural resources, a message likely to resonate with a community that depends heavily on tourism tied to the region’s landscapes and coastline.

Part of a Bigger National Effort

BCS’s plantings are one piece of a much larger national campaign. Nationally, the reforestation initiative spans all 32 states, 621 municipalities, and more than 32,000 hectares, with a target of planting 6.6 million trees and plants, according to Mexico’s Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development. The program is designed to support ecosystem restoration, protect biodiversity and soil, and strengthen the country’s response to climate change.

During the launch event, officials also swore in a new group of designated environmental defenders for Baja California Sur, volunteers who will participate in ongoing conservation work across the state.

What Comes Next

No firm timeline has been announced for when the remaining plantings in La Paz’s watershed or the Comondú sites will be completed. For now, officials describe the program as an ongoing effort rather than a one-time event, meaning residents interested in getting involved with local conservation work may see more opportunities to participate as the initiative continues through the rest of the year.