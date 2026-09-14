Grupo Solmar Names New CEO, Reorganizes Leadership

Grupo Solmar, one of Los Cabos’ major hospitality companies, has announced a leadership restructuring that places Mauricio Salicrup as Chief Executive Officer and Michel Albahari as Director of Operations.

The changes come as the hotel group moves forward with a modernization program and continues managing six properties along Cabo San Lucas’ coast.

New Leadership Structure

Salicrup brings more than 35 years of tourism industry experience to the CEO position. He previously served as Grupo Solmar’s Director of Operations and has held leadership roles in Los Cabos business and tourism organizations, including the Asociación de Hoteles de Los Cabos.

“It’s an honor to assume general management of a company that has been a protagonist in the tourism history of Los Cabos,” Salicrup said in a statement.

Albahari will oversee day-to-day hotel operations across the company’s properties. The dual-leadership structure separates broader corporate strategy from operational management.

What It Means for the Hotel Group

Grupo Solmar currently operates six properties in Cabo San Lucas: Solmar Resort, Playa Grande, The Ridge at Playa Grande, Grand Solmar Land’s End, Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes, and Grand Solmar The Residences.

The company previously announced a 100 million peso investment program running through 2030. That plan targets room renovations, updates to common areas, and expansion at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes Resort Golf & Spa.

The hotel group has also worked on sustainability initiatives including waste reduction and recycling programs across its properties.

Business Context

The leadership change comes during a period of ongoing transformation in Los Cabos’ hospitality and real estate sectors. Hotel groups across the destination have been investing in property upgrades and service improvements as tourism demand remains strong.

Salicrup said his priorities include more efficient and sustainable operations while maintaining what the group has built over five decades in Los Cabos.

The company did not announce a timeline for additional changes or specify whether the restructuring affects other management positions. Both executives are expected to begin their new roles immediately.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by Sociedad Noticias. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.