Free Downtown Cabo History Walking Tour Workshop This Month

The Los Cabos municipal tourism department is offering a free two-evening workshop and walking route highlighting the history and culture of downtown Cabo San Lucas. The program runs September 22–23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Museo Natural de Historia de Cabo San Lucas in Plaza Amelia Wilkes.

The workshop covers the Pericú people and mission system, the Manila Galleon era, whaling history, pirates and corsairs along the Baja coast, local legends and traditions, and the development of Los Cabos tourism. Sessions are designed for both residents and visitors interested in learning more about the destination beyond its beaches and resorts.

Who Can Attend

The workshop is open to the general public with no prior knowledge required. Space is limited and advance registration is required through an online form provided by the municipal tourism office. Participants who complete both sessions will receive a certificate of participation.

The program builds on earlier efforts to promote Cabo San Lucas’s cultural identity. Last year, the municipality launched a downtown walking map designed to help visitors and residents discover historical landmarks on their own.

Why It Matters

Municipal officials say the workshop aims to strengthen community knowledge and appreciation of local heritage while giving residents tools to share Cabo’s cultural story with visitors. For expats and snowbirds, the program offers context many miss during shorter visits — the mission-era roots, maritime history, and indigenous presence that shaped the town long before the first resort opened.

The tourism department emphasized that understanding the destination’s history helps build a sense of belonging among residents and creates richer experiences for guests. With Los Cabos drawing millions of international visitors annually, programs like this one aim to showcase the region’s depth beyond sun and sand.

What to Expect

The two-evening format allows time to cover multiple historical periods without overwhelming participants. Topics include the indigenous Pericú culture, Spanish missions, the role of Cabo San Lucas as a stopping point for the Manila Galleon trade route between Asia and Acapulco, the arrival of American whalers in the 19th century, and pirate activity along the coast.

Sessions also explore local legends and the modern transformation of a small fishing village into an internationally known resort destination. The workshop takes place indoors at the natural history museum, with the walking route likely covered through discussion and maps rather than an actual evening stroll.

Registration closes when the workshop reaches capacity. Those interested should sign up soon through the municipal tourism department’s online form.