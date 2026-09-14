Mexico Sees 3.2% Drop in International Tourists in July

International tourist arrivals to Mexico fell 3.2 percent in July compared to the same month in 2025, according to new data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The drop marks the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year declines in non-border tourists — international visitors who spend at least one night in Mexico’s interior — raising questions about the country’s post-pandemic tourism recovery and what it means for Baja California Sur.

What the Numbers Show

Mexico received 8.65 million international visitors in July, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier. But only 4.41 million were classified as tourists, representing a 3.8 percent increase that translates to just 161,849 additional tourists nationwide.

The more telling figure is the 3.2 percent drop in non-border tourists — travelers who venture beyond Mexico’s frontier zones. In July, 2.35 million non-border tourists arrived, down from 2.43 million in July 2025.

Air arrivals, which account for more than 80 percent of all tourist spending, fell 5.7 percent to 1.85 million. Land arrivals, meanwhile, rose 7 percent.

Tourist Spending Also Declines

Total spending by international travelers in Mexico dropped 1.3 percent to $2.96 billion in July. Tourist spending specifically fell 0.7 percent to $2.71 billion.

Spending by non-border tourists — the segment that typically visits destinations like Los Cabos, Cancún and Puerto Vallarta — declined 2.1 percent to $2.46 billion. Air tourists spent $2.26 billion, down 3.3 percent, while land tourists spent $193.9 million, up 15.7 percent.

Average spending per international traveler dropped 4.1 percent to $342.30.

What It Means for Baja Sur

While the Inegi report covers national trends, Baja California Sur relies heavily on air arrivals from the United States and Canada. The 5.7 percent drop in air tourists suggests potential headwinds for Los Cabos, even as the region’s hotel occupancy and flight schedules remain strong compared to other Mexican destinations.

Tourism officials in Baja Sur have reported steady summer bookings, but the national trend toward shorter stays and lower per-visitor spending could signal pricing pressures or shifting traveler preferences.

The increase in land arrivals is less relevant to Southern Baja, which sees relatively few overland visitors compared to border states and the Riviera Maya.

What Comes Next

July’s figures come during what was expected to be a strong summer season. The consecutive monthly declines in non-border tourists raise questions about whether Mexico’s tourism sector is plateauing after years of rapid post-pandemic growth.

For Los Cabos, the challenge will be maintaining its reputation as a premium destination while competing with other markets that may be offering steeper discounts. Local tourism leaders have emphasized quality over volume, betting that high-spending visitors will continue choosing Baja Sur even as broader national trends soften.

Residents and business owners should watch whether the trend continues through fall, when snowbird arrivals typically begin boosting the local economy.