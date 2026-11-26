A transmission line that regulators said Los Cabos needed six years ago has finally entered the environmental review stage. The Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico’s state-owned power utility, filed the project with Mexico’s environmental agency, Semarnat, on November 9, and it appeared in the agency’s public filings on November 19, according to Tribuna de México.

The project is a 17.67-kilometer (about 11-mile) overhead line running at 115 kilovolts, connecting the El Palmar and Monte Real substations in the Los Cabos municipality. It would require 59 transmission towers and 22 poles spread across roughly 32.7 hectares (about 80 acres), with 27.33 of those hectares needing partial or total removal of forest vegetation, per the filing reviewed by Tribuna de México under case number 03BS2026E0057.

What CFE Says the Project Will Fix

CFE’s stated goals are straightforward: improve voltage conditions and add capacity to keep pace with growing electricity demand in San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. What the filing does not specify is how many households or businesses would benefit, which neighborhoods the new line would directly serve, or how much it would reduce the kind of outages the region has seen this year.

A Problem Identified Back in 2020

This isn’t a new idea. Mexico’s federal energy ministry flagged saturation in the infrastructure serving Los Cabos back in 2020, when it published the issue in the national grid development plan known as PRODESEN 2020-2034. That plan listed April 2024 as a feasible start date for the broader project.

Instead, the line has only now reached the environmental review stage that typically precedes a construction permit — putting it more than two years behind its original schedule, with no construction timeline yet announced.Why It Matters

The delay matters because Los Cabos residents have felt the consequences in real time. The municipality saw repeated power outages in 2026, including incidents in March, May and a two-day stretch on June 23 and 24.

CFE has made some moves to shore up the system in the meantime. In July, the utility energized a new 75 MVA transformer at the Turbogás Los Cabos substation, a project it said would benefit roughly 399,648 users across Baja California Sur.

What Else Is in the Pipeline

The transmission line is one piece of a larger investment plan. CFE has outlined nearly 1,760 million pesos in transmission projects for Baja California Sur, aiming to add 400 MVA of new capacity and over 108 kilometers of infrastructure statewide, according to Posta. A separate capacity-expansion project for Los Cabos is slated to come online by December 12, 2027, with additional works planned in Loreto and La Paz through mid-2027.

What’s Next

Semarnat must now evaluate the environmental impact filing before deciding whether to approve, modify or reject the project. No construction start date, final cost or list of benefiting neighborhoods has been released.