El Cruce de San José Draws Open-Water Swimmers

San José del Cabo spent the weekend as a gathering point for open-water swimmers, as El Cruce de San José – Open Water Cabo brought together competitors of varying ages and experience levels along the coastline, according to Tribuna de México. The event is the latest version of a race that grew out of the earlier Nadando Los Cabos series, and it offers an easy look at what organized open-water swimming in Baja California Sur involves.

The format offers something for nearly every skill level. Distances ranged from a 500-meter kids’ race for swimmers ages 7 to 12, up to a grueling 14-kilometer ultra-distance route, with 2-kilometer, 4-kilometer and 2-kilometer-with-fins categories in between. A 7-kilometer swim rounded out the lineup, and Playa Palmilla served as the finish line, according to the Tribuna report.

How Safety Is Handled on the Course

Open-water swimming means contending with ocean currents rather than a pool lane, so the safety setup is built accordingly. A fleet of motorized boats patrolled the course, along with certified lifeguards and staff on stand-up paddleboards stationed at each turning buoy.

Swimmers in distress — or those simply needing non-urgent help — could use a standardized system of hand signals to alert nearby safety personnel. A mobile first-aid unit was also stationed at the finish line.

Local authorities coordinated the operation, including the municipal tourism office, Protección Civil (Civil Protection), the coastal zone agency Zofemat, and water rescue units.

Part of a Sports Tourism Push

Tribuna de México described the race as a boost for sports tourism in the state, part of a broader effort to position Los Cabos as more than a beach destination. The municipality has leaned into that strategy elsewhere too, including the new sports facility in San José del Cabo.

If ocean swimming sounds appealing but the open water feels intimidating, local open-water swim groups and the conditions at local beaches are worth checking before diving in. El Cruce de San José shows what an organized race looks like: pick a distance, train for ocean conditions, and expect a safety team on the water.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by Tribuna de México. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.