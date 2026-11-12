UK Climbs to Fifth-Biggest Los Cabos Tourism Market

If you’re flying to Los Cabos from the United Kingdom this winter, the fastest new option isn’t British at all — it’s German. Condor’s direct flight between Frankfurt and Los Cabos resumed on November 2, operating twice a week, giving UK travelers willing to connect through Germany one more way to reach the tip of the Baja California peninsula without routing through the United States.

For now, that’s still the workaround. There is no direct flight between the UK and Los Cabos, so British visitors typically connect through one of 33 U.S. cities with nonstop service to the destination, or through Mexico City. The Frankfurt option, tied to the Los Cabos tourism trust’s push into the German market, adds a third route into the mix, even if it means a layover in Europe rather than a straight shot across the Atlantic.

How Many British Visitors Are Coming

Even without a direct route, British travelers are showing up. Los Cabos received 5,563 visitors from the United Kingdom between January and August 2026, enough to make it the destination’s fifth-largest international market, according to Tribuna de México. That’s a modest figure compared to arrivals from the U.S. and Canada, but it’s significant enough that local tourism officials are now actively courting the British travel trade.

The Fideicomiso de Turismo de Los Cabos, known locally as Fiturca, took that pitch to World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, a major annual trade show where destinations and tour operators strike deals for the year ahead. Fiturca representatives held more than 60 meetings with British operators and agencies including TUI, Hays Travel, Elegant Resorts, Best at Travel, Caribtours and Hummingbird Travel, according to the same report. They also met with booking platforms such as Skyscanner, eDreams ODIGEO, lastminute.com and Amadeus — the kind of digital channels that determine whether a destination shows up when someone in London searches for a winter getaway.

Why Air Connectivity Is the Real Story

Five partners from the region also attended — Loreto, National Car Rental, Nautilus, Grand Velas and Native Trails, pitching lodging, transportation and local experiences alongside the destination itself. The subtext of all those meetings was connectivity. Without a nonstop UK flight, every British booking still depends on a connection somewhere else, whether that’s a U.S. hub, Mexico City or now Frankfurt.

That’s part of a broader pattern. Los Cabos has spent the past year chasing new air links on multiple fronts, from the Los Cabos–Puebla route launched earlier this year to ongoing efforts to restore a direct flight between Spain and Cabo, which Fiturca has been negotiating with Spanish airlines. Each new route, direct or not, gives destination marketers another talking point when they sit down with operators who are deciding where to send their clients next season.

What to Watch For

None of this guarantees a nonstop London–Los Cabos flight is imminent. Airlines typically wait for demand data, like British arrival figures, before committing to new routes, which is exactly the kind of case Fiturca appears to be building. For travelers planning a trip from the UK in the meantime, budgeting extra time for a connection, whether through a U.S. hub, Mexico City or Frankfurt, remains part of the itinerary.