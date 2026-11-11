San José del Cabo Firefighters Log 3,078 Calls in 2026

San José del Cabo’s fire department answered 3,078 emergency calls between January and October 2026, averaging about 10 incidents a day across the municipal seat and the municipality’s north zone, according to the municipal government of Los Cabos. Fire department commander Omar Barreras Núñez said medical emergencies made up the majority of the workload, with 2,011 calls classified as prehospital care and 1,067 as firefighting-related.

What the Numbers Show

Traffic accidents accounted for 345 of the total calls, including 147 crashes with injuries, 58 rollovers and 32 motorcycle accidents. Crews also responded to 59 gas leaks and 10 water rescues during the 10-month period, a reminder that Los Cabos paramedics have been handling a steady stream of daily emergencies across the municipality this year.

On the medical side, crews logged 899 clinical attentions, 724 trauma-related services and 168 scheduled patient transfers. They also assisted with seven unplanned births and provided safety coverage at 54 public events.

Careless Fires Still a Leading Cause

Fire-related calls broke down into 176 trash fires, 81 brush or forest fires, 73 structural fires, 58 house fires and 43 vehicle fires, according to the figures released by the municipality. Trash and brush fires — often linked to backyard trash burning — remained the most common type, a pattern local officials have flagged before as largely preventable.

The department also recorded 90 false alarms during the same period. Officials say those calls pull trucks and personnel away from real emergencies and are asking residents to use the 911 line responsibly.

Four Stations Covering a Wide Territory

San José del Cabo’s fire department operates around the clock, 365 days a year, out of four active stations. Station 1 (Centro) and Station 3 (San José Viejo) cover the urban zone, while Station 4 (Santiago) and Station 5 (La Ribera) serve the municipality’s north zone — a coverage area that stretches well beyond the tourist corridor into more rural communities.

The workload echoes concerns raised elsewhere in the municipality, including Cabo San Lucas firefighters bracing for a heavier call volume as Los Cabos’ year-round population and visitor numbers continue to grow faster than emergency infrastructure in some areas.

What Residents Should Know

Officials are asking residents to avoid burning trash and to use 911 responsibly. Anyone who spots a fire, accident or medical emergency is asked to call 911 or the San José del Cabo fire department directly at (624) 189-10-82.

With roughly 10 emergencies a day spread across just four stations, the numbers underscore both the department’s steady workload and the importance of reporting only genuine emergencies, so resources stay available for calls that truly need them.