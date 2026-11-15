Tourist Dies in Apparent Drowning at Las Tunas

A 74-year-old tourist from Indonesia was found dead in the ocean near Las Tunas beach in Todos Santos on Saturday, November 14, in what authorities are calling an apparent drowning. The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, and the case remains under investigation.

What Happened at Las Tunas

According to BCS Noticias, the emergency call came in around 12:03 p.m. after foreign tourists spotted a woman floating in the water and asked for help. Todos Santos firefighters, municipal police and Mexican Navy (SEMAR) personnel responded to the scene, recovered the woman from the water and brought her body to shore.

Authorities opened case file TS/225/2026 and are now gathering witness statements and other evidence, according to Peninsular Digital. Investigators have not officially determined how the woman died, though preliminary reports point to drowning. Authorities have not released further personal details about the victim.

Why Pacific-Side Beaches Carry More Risk

Las Tunas sits along the stretch of Pacific coastline that runs through Todos Santos and El Pescadero, an area known for strong currents, steep shore break and waves that can knock swimmers off their feet without warning. Many Pacific beaches in this area are undeveloped, and most have no lifeguards on duty.

That combination — powerful surf and no one watching the water — has made the Pacific side a recurring concern for local authorities. Earlier incidents around Baja California Sur have prompted similar warnings, and rescues like the one detailed in a Navy operation at Divorce Beach show how quickly a calm-looking day can turn dangerous for swimmers unfamiliar with the terrain.

How to Judge Conditions Before You Swim

Beach safety experts generally recommend watching the water for several minutes before entering, since rip currents and shore break can look deceptively mild from the sand. Waves that break directly on shore, rather than rolling in gradually, often signal a steep drop-off and stronger undertow just past the waterline.

Swimmers on Pacific-facing beaches are advised to stay close to shore, avoid swimming alone, and never enter the water if posted or verbal warnings from locals suggest conditions are unsafe. Checking with hotel staff or area residents about that day’s surf is a simple step that can make a difference, especially since many Pacific beaches near Todos Santos have no lifeguard presence at all.

What Comes Next

Authorities say forensic and investigative procedures will determine the exact circumstances of the woman’s death. No further information about the victim has been released, and officials have not indicated whether additional details will be made public before the investigation concludes.