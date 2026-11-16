Cabo Marina’s Xochimilco Pier Closes Until Dec. 30

Pier A-1-2 in the Cabo San Lucas marina, the one everyone actually calls Xochimilco, closes Tuesday, November 17, for a six-week overhaul that runs right through the start of high season.

Boats had until Monday, November 16, to clear out before the closure begins. According to the Tribuna de México report that broke the schedule, the federal port authority ASIPONA (Administración del Sistema Portuario Nacional) will keep the structure out of service for a full 44 calendar days, with a target reopening of December 30.

The job is bigger than a patch-and-paint. The Capitanía de Puerto, the federal maritime authority in Cabo San Lucas, says the pier has to be completely disconnected and hauled onto dry land so crews can do the repair work there rather than over open water. That is the kind of job that explains the six-week timeline, but it is also the kind of job that can slip.

Xochimilco is a working pier, not a cruise dock, and the people who use it daily are the ones who will feel the closure. Bait vendors known locally as carnaderos, independent fishermen and sport-fishing and tourism operators all run their boats out of that stretch of the marina, and all of them need somewhere else to tie up until the work is done.

Where the Boats Go in the Meantime

The Capitanía de Puerto reached agreements with representatives of open-hull boat owners to set up three temporary holding spots while the pier is down: the bay anchorage, the side of the north breakwater, and the south end of Playa de la Empacadora, outside the area marked off for swimmers. Tourism and sport-fishing operators who normally load and unload passengers at Xochimilco can keep doing so from the heads of piers 2 and 3, which the port has designated exclusively for boarding and disembarking while the work continues. That is good news for anyone with a fishing trip booked this winter, since it means operations continue, just from a different spot on the dock.

The timing is what has the maritime community nervous. The rehab lands squarely in Los Cabos’s peak tourist season, and the sector says it cannot afford a delay. Members of the community working the pier told Tribuna de México their sales have already fallen more than 60% this year amid lower visitor traffic, which is exactly why a project that runs long, even by a week or two, would sting more than it normally would.

That anxiety is not happening in a vacuum. ASIPONA’s new marina tariff schedule took effect October 28, and the agency, along with Mexico’s Navy (Semar), defended the increases in a public statement earlier this month. The visitor dock-entry fee alone jumped from 15 pesos to 38.79 pesos (roughly $2 USD), and fishermen told Tribuna de México some dock fees had risen by as much as 500%. Those costs, paired with concerns over what visitors are actually getting for the money, pushed the state congress to ask ASIPONA in October for transparency on both fees and facility conditions.

For anyone planning a fishing charter or harbor tour out of Cabo San Lucas between now and New Year’s, the practical move is simple: confirm with the operator which pier they are using, since trips that used Xochimilco will board from the heads of piers 2 and 3 for the duration. It is worth checking our guide to Los Cabos port closures, and keeping an eye on whether ASIPONA hits its own deadline. December 30 is the date on the calendar. Whether the work finishes on time matters most to the people who depend on the pier during the busiest stretch of the year.