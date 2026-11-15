Los Cabos Bus Fare Could Rise to 24 Pesos

Riding a public bus in Los Cabos currently costs 16 pesos, a little under a dollar. Transport operators want that bumped to 24 pesos — a 50 percent increase — and the request is now sitting in front of the Los Cabos municipal government, where it’s running into a condition nobody in the transit business particularly loves to hear: fix the buses first.

That pushback is coming from the Confederación Revolucionaria de Obreros y Campesinos (CROC), a national labor confederation that represents transit workers in Baja California Sur. Francisco Javier Vargas, the union’s secretary general in the state, argues that any fare increase has to be tied to the actual condition of the vehicles and the quality of service riders are getting, not just the economics of running them, according to Tribuna de México.

Vargas has also pointed out, bluntly, that not every bus on the road meets the minimum specifications it’s supposed to, which is the kind of detail that tends to get lost once a fare debate becomes a straight math problem.

Talks underway, no decision yet

According to Vargas, the Transport Commission of the Los Cabos city council and the concessionaires who actually run the routes are already in talks, with a formal study planned to look at both service conditions and the fare proposals on the table. Council member Valery, who sits on that commission, has reportedly been meeting directly with operators.

Vargas described it this way: “Council member Valery, who is part of the Transport Commission, has in fact been in talks with the transport operators themselves. There will be a study that goes into detail on the fare issue. There are also proposals for differentiated fares related to transportation, so that there can be quality public transport — and we also have transport that doesn’t meet all the specifications.”

The differentiated-fare idea is the interesting wrinkle here. Vargas didn’t spell out how it would work, but the idea on the table is to link what riders pay to the quality of the unit and the service it provides, rather than a flat jump to 24 pesos across the board. Fare hikes have come up in Los Cabos before, part of an ongoing pattern of transport fares under review without much resolution.

Nothing has been approved. There’s no vote scheduled and no date set for when the study wraps up or when the council might act on it.

What riders should actually watch for

For now, the 16-peso fare holds. Regular bus riders in Los Cabos won’t see a change at the farebox tomorrow, and there’s no indication an increase is imminent enough to budget around yet.

The more useful thing to track is whether this round of talks actually produces the kind of accountability a previous push to fix buses before raising fares was also aiming for. Los Cabos has had this conversation before, and the test this time will be whether a fare increase — if it comes — shows up alongside cleaner, safer, better-maintained buses, or just a higher number on the same tired fleet.