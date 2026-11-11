BCS Extends Vehicle Paperwork Discounts to July 2027

Baja California Sur has rolled out a new round of discounts on vehicle paperwork, giving owners of BCS-registered vehicles a long window to catch up on overdue fees or renew documents at a lower cost. The state’s Secretaría de Finanzas y Administración (Finance Secretariat) published the Decreto de Facilidades de Pago, a payment-relief decree covering vehicle control debts and the state tax on the sale of used vehicles, in the official state gazette known as the Boletín Oficial.

The benefits took effect November 10, 2026, and run through July 31, 2027 — more than eight months for residents to take advantage of the lower rates or clear old debts tied to their cars.

What the Discounts Cover

Drivers renewing or obtaining a six-year license get a 35% discount, which applies to private motorists, professional chauffeurs and motorcyclists. The discount only applies to renewals or replacements if the payment is made online, so anyone planning to handle this at a counter in person should check current requirements first.

License plates — whether issued for the first time or replaced — carry a 20% discount on the government fee. The decree also forgives fines and surcharges tied to previous years’ vehicle inspections, known locally as the revista vehicular, along with the updated fee owed for those earlier years.

Starting January 1, 2027, the 2027 vehicle inspection itself will carry its own 20% fee discount, plus a full waiver of any fines or surcharges tied to that specific year.

Back Taxes and Ownership Transfers

For the state vehicle ownership tax known as tenencia, the government is forgiving 100% of the tax, fines and surcharges owed for 2012, 2013 and 2014 specifically — a narrow window, so it won’t help with more recent unpaid tenencia.

Anyone transferring ownership of a used vehicle also gets relief: the tax and related charges from the second-to-last sale and any sales before that are fully forgiven, along with all surcharges on the most recent transaction. That last piece only applies if the updated tax on the most recent sale is paid in full in a single payment.

Who Qualifies and How to Pay

To use any of these benefits, a vehicle owner needs a currently valid driver’s license and a clean record — no outstanding federal tenencia debt, no unpaid municipal traffic tickets, and no pending electromechanical inspection fees. Whatever portion of the debt isn’t forgiven must be paid in one lump sum, and the discounts cannot be combined with any other promotion the state is running.

Vehicle inspection payments must be made online through the Pago de Revista section of the Trámites en Línea portal. After paying online, residents still need to visit one of the state’s 25 Recaudaciones de Rentas — regional tax collection offices — to finalize the paperwork in person.

Why This Matters for Car Owners

Vehicle-related debts can pile up quietly, especially for part-time residents who leave a car parked for months at a time or inherited a vehicle without realizing old taxes were owed. With vehicle ownership rising in parts of Baja California Sur, such as the La Paz area, more residents are also dealing with plates, transfers and inspections for the first time.

Payment-relief programs like this are common in the region; La Paz, for example, has offered early-payment discounts on its municipal property tax. Anyone unsure whether they owe back fees on a vehicle can check their status directly with the Finance Secretariat or at a local Recaudación de Rentas office before the July 2027 deadline passes.