A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, November 26, with an epicenter located roughly 335 kilometers (about 208 miles) south of Cabo San Lucas. Mexico’s National Seismological Service (Servicio Sismológico Nacional, or SSN) recorded the quake at 9:26 a.m. central Mexico time (8:26 a.m. in Los Cabos), at a depth of about 7 kilometers, according to Minuto60.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the epicenter farther out, near the Revillagigedo Islands, a remote volcanic archipelago and UNESCO World Heritage site. Because the quake struck far out at sea, there were few reports of it being felt on land. Milenio noted that social media saw little mention of residents or visitors noticing the shaking.

Was It Felt in Cabo San Lucas or San José del Cabo?

So far, no damage or injuries have been reported in Baja California Sur. Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination said it was in contact with state and municipal Civil Protection units to run a preliminary assessment of the area, according to ViveUSA.mx. Early reports varied, with the SSN’s own first calculation putting the magnitude at 5 before it was revised up to 5.7, while some unofficial reports briefly circulated a higher estimate — a normal part of how seismic agencies calibrate readings in the minutes after a quake.

A Pattern of Smaller Quakes in the Same Area

This wasn’t an isolated event. The SSN also recorded two smaller earthquakes in the same stretch of ocean the day before: a magnitude 4.5 quake early Wednesday morning about 344 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas, and a magnitude 4.0 quake later that night about 299 kilometers southeast of the city. Baja California Sur sits in an active seismic zone, and Los Cabos has seen clusters of smaller tremors before, including a string of earthquakes and a quake swarm near San José del Cabo that prompted researchers at Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur to call for closer study.

What Protección Civil Recommends if Shaking Continues

Mexican civil protection authorities recommend the same basic steps regardless of where you are when the ground starts moving: stay calm, don’t run or push past others, and move toward a previously identified safe zone if possible. Indoors, stay away from windows, mirrors, and shelves that could fall, and avoid elevators. If you’re outside, move away from power lines and poles. Drivers should pull over as soon as safely possible and remain inside the vehicle. Anyone near the beach should move to higher ground, just as a precaution against the unlikely event of a tsunami.

Baja California Sur holds periodic earthquake drills to help residents and businesses practice these steps, including a statewide drill simulating a 7.1 magnitude scenario. Thursday’s 5.7 quake was well below that threshold and below the magnitude-7 events that hit Peru, Venezuela, Colombia and Panama earlier this year.

What Happens Next

Aftershocks are possible but typically decrease in frequency and strength within days of a quake this size, particularly one centered so far offshore. Civil Protection officials have not issued any advisories for Los Cabos as of this report. Anyone who feels shaking, however minor, can check for updates directly from the SSN or local Civil Protection channels rather than relying on social media rumors, which tend to circulate quickly after any seismic event in the region.