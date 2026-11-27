If you have ever circled the ASIPONA parking lot at the Cabo San Lucas marina looking for a spot before a fishing charter or a tender pickup, you may notice a little more room to work with. On Wednesday, November 25, city inspectors and municipal police moved in and removed a cluster of informal commercial stalls that had been parked, more or less literally, on that pavement for years.

The lot sits inside territory managed by ASIPONA, the Administración del Sistema Portuario Nacional, the federal agency that oversees Mexico’s ports, including the one at the heart of Cabo’s marina. According to the City of Los Cabos, the operation was carried out specifically at ASIPONA’s request, with the municipality supplying Fiscal Inspection staff, Public Security officers and the tow trucks needed to physically remove the stalls.

Manuel Barajas Gerardo, head of the city’s Fiscal Inspection office — the municipal department that handles business permits and commercial code enforcement — told local officials that, based on department records, these stalls had occupied the lot for several years. He said the city had already revoked permits and shut the operations down more than a year ago after their paperwork failed to check out, but the vendors involved filed legal appeals against those closures, which kept the stalls in place while the matter worked through the courts.

That legal back-and-forth is a familiar pattern around the marina, which has seen its share of disputes over who controls what and who pays for it, including the 2024 handover of the marina itself to ASIPONA. In this case, once the courts cleared the way, the city says it simply followed through on the closures it had already ordered.

For anyone whose routine involves that lot — heading out on a sportfishing panga, meeting a cruise ship tender, or just grabbing coffee before a morning on the water — the practical upshot is straightforward. The stalls are gone, the footprint they occupied is now open pavement, and parking at one of the busiest access points to the marina should be somewhat less of a squeeze, at least for now.

City officials framed the sweep as part of a broader, ongoing effort to regulate informal commercial activity across the municipality rather than a one-off cleanup, and local reports described the operation taking place as planned, with no mention of disruptions. Whether the lot stays clear long-term is another question; Baja has a long history of informal vendors finding new ground not far from where they were cleared out. Anyone parking at the marina in the coming weeks will find out soon enough whether this particular bit of order sticks.