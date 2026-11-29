The Los Cabos municipal government has planted 800 native plants in Santiago, an inland delegación (municipal subdivision) in the foothills north of San José del Cabo, as part of an ongoing reforestation effort.

The planting was carried out by the city’s General Directorate of Ecology and Environment, working with the Municipal Directorate of Natural Resources and Wildlife and the Municipal Forestry Resources Coordination. The environmental consulting firm MAZATL Asesoría Ambiental also took part, according to Colectivo Pericú.

What Was Planted and Why Santiago

Crews put in cardón cactus — the tall, multi-armed cactus that functions almost as a regional symbol of Baja California Sur — along with tabachín de la sierra, mauto, palo verde and mezquite. All five are species native to the region, chosen specifically because they support the ecosystems and water cycles of the area rather than compete with them.

The delegación sits within a foothill zone that local officials consider ecologically important.

Part of a Larger Nursery Program

The planting is the second phase of the city’s Vivero Municipal, or Municipal Nursery program, which grows native seedlings specifically for conservation projects rather than ornamental use. The program is designed to supply plant stock for watershed protection, wetland restoration and the upkeep of parks and gardens across the municipality.

City officials also tie the effort to the broader San José del Cabo Hydrological Watershed management plan, which covers water and soil conservation across a wide area that includes Santiago and several other foothill communities. Replacing lost vegetation in these zones is intended to help the watershed retain water and reduce erosion, both longstanding concerns in a desert region where seasonal rains can be intense but infrequent.

Municipal president Christian Agúndez Gómez has backed the continuation of environmental projects of this kind, according to the ecology department. No date has been announced for the next phase of the Vivero Municipal program, but officials say additional plantings are expected to continue in other delegaciones as part of the same watershed strategy.

Residents interested in the municipal nursery program or future volunteer planting days can check updates through the Los Cabos Dirección General de Ecología y Medio Ambiente, the city department overseeing the project.