BCS to Hold Statewide Earthquake Drill —7.1 Magnitude

Baja California Sur will participate in Mexico’s annual national earthquake drill on Saturday, September 19, with a simulated 7.1 magnitude quake centered in the Gulf of California.

The statewide exercise offers residents and businesses a practical opportunity to review emergency plans and practice evacuation procedures. Participants will receive a test alert through the national emergency system on their mobile phones.

State Protección Civil officials are inviting government agencies, schools, businesses, and residents across all five municipalities to take part in the drill, which commemorates Mexico’s historic September 19, 1985 earthquake.

Why the Drill Matters for BCS

Héctor Amparano Herrera, the state’s Deputy Secretary of Civil Protection, explained that while Baja California Sur’s primary natural risks are weather-related, the region has experienced seismic activity in recent years.

“The 7.1 magnitude scenario reflects earthquake intensities that have occurred around the world recently,” Amparano said, according to local reports.

The 1985 earthquake marked a turning point for disaster preparedness in Mexico. Before that event, no coordinated national civil protection system existed. The tragedy led to the creation of SINAPROC, Mexico’s national civil protection system, which has since evolved into a comprehensive risk management framework.

How to Participate

Residents, businesses and organizations can register online at simulacronacional.com.mx to participate officially in the exercise. Registration helps authorities track participation levels and improve future drills.

The drill will include the familiar earthquake alarm sound broadcast through the national alert system. For many expats and seasonal residents who may not have experienced Mexico’s annual drills before, this represents a chance to familiarize themselves with the country’s emergency notification systems.

What Residents Should Know

When the alert sounds Saturday, participants should practice drop, cover and hold procedures. Business owners are encouraged to review evacuation routes and rally points with employees. Homeowners should identify safe zones within their properties and discuss emergency plans with family members.

While Baja California Sur’s earthquake risk is lower than in other Mexican regions, the drill serves as a useful reminder to maintain emergency supply kits and keep contact information current. Many residents split their time between Mexico and other countries, making regular emergency preparedness reviews particularly important.

The exercise will take place simultaneously across Mexico, testing both individual preparedness and the country’s coordinated emergency response systems.