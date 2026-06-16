La Paz Installs New Garbage Containers to Improve Public Services

Mayor Milena Quiroga has announced the installation of six new garbage containers in neighborhoods across the state capital as part of an effort to improve waste collection and strengthen public services.

Three of the containers have been installed in Valle del Mezquite and three in the Solidaridad neighborhood. The initiative is intended to promote cleaner, more organized public spaces and improve the efficiency of waste management operations.

“It’s important that everyone help us. These containers are for neighborhood residents and are not intended for people from other areas to come and dispose of their trash,” Quiroga said.

Residents in both neighborhoods may deposit waste from Monday through Saturday between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m., before collection trucks arrive.

“The schedule is designed to keep these spaces clean, prevent overflow, and reduce pollution,” the mayor said.

Upcoming Installations and Disposal Rules

Quiroga also announced plans to install four more containers in the area, including in the El Pedregal neighborhood. She urged residents to respect the designated disposal hours and use the containers properly.

City officials said the new equipment will help keep public areas clean, prevent containers from overflowing, and streamline waste collection during early morning hours. The semi-open, state-of-the-art containers are designed to connect directly to collection trucks, reducing operating times and improving service efficiency.

The city’s Director of Sustainability and Waste Management said residents should not dispose of construction debris, stones, loose glass, dead animals, furniture, mattresses, or household appliances in the containers. Such materials require specialized handling and could disrupt the program’s operation.

Fines for Misuse and Non-Compliance

Officials warned that fines starting at 8,500 pesos (approximately $493 USD) may be imposed on businesses or individuals from outside the designated neighborhoods who misuse the containers, as well as on those who fail to follow the established disposal schedule.