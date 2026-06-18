Baja California Sur Ranks Second Nationwide in Cell Phone Adoption

Baja California Sur ranks second among Mexico’s states in cell phone usage, according to the 2023 National Survey on the Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Households (ENDUTIH).

With 89.2% of residents using a cell phone. Baja California Sur consistently places second nationwide, behind only Mexico City.

Residents use a cell phone for communication, internet access, and a variety of digital services, including online shopping, transportation platforms, and food delivery applications.

Geography and Economy Drive Adoption

Several factors help explain the high level of mobile phone use in the state. The significant distances between urban centers and rural communities make mobile devices an essential tool for communication and internet access, helping residents overcome geographic isolation.

The state’s economy, driven largely by tourism destinations such as Los Cabos and La Paz, also contributes to widespread cell phone adoption. Many jobs in the service sector require constant communication, while workers in tourism, commerce, and business often rely on smartphones for mobile banking, messaging, social media, and work-related tasks.

Cell Phone Use by Demographic Groups

According to the survey, 382,820 cell phone users in Baja California Sur are high school or university students. In addition, 475,262 economically active residents use cell phones, compared with 174,446 economically inactive residents.

The survey also found that 89.5% of the state’s population uses the internet, while 44.1% uses a computer. Baja California Sur ranks fourth nationwide in internet connectivity.