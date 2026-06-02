BCS Teen Wins Medal at Science Fair in Cambodia

A project on light pollution and its impact on astronomical observation earned 13-year-old La Paz student Saúl Espinoza a bronze medal at the International Creativity and Innovation Award (ICIA) 2026, held April 24-26 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Espinoza’s project, “Light Under Control,” competed against nearly 200 proposals from several countries. The research focused on measuring excessive artificial lighting in different areas of La Paz to generate data that could support future regulations aimed at reducing light pollution.

A student at Instituto Marco Tulio Cicerón, Espinoza returned home to a hero’s welcome May 3 at La Paz International Airport. Family and friends greeted him with signs and celebratory messages as he arrived alongside his adviser, José Macías, and his father, Francisco Espinoza.

Understanding Light Pollution in La Paz

Speaking to local media that evening, Saúl said the project stemmed from his interest in understanding how artificial lighting affects visibility of the night sky in La Paz.

“This project is what we wanted to do, measure light pollution in the city to understand how much light pollution exists here,” Espinoza said upon his arrival.

“In the future, we hope to create a detailed study that can be replicated so future projects can help establish legal measures to reduce light pollution and protect the environment,” he added. “I explained in Cambodia that light pollution is the excess of artificial lighting in areas where it is unnecessary. At night, part of that light is scattered into the sky by particles and gases in the atmosphere, creating a glow making it difficult to observe stars and celestial bodies.”

Preparing for International Competition

Espinoza said preparation for the international competition included weeks of English practice to present the project before judges and participants from different countries. In addition to refining the scientific content, he worked to strengthen his technical vocabulary and public speaking skills before traveling to Asia.

“I felt very excited, but also under pressure because the presentation was in English,” he said. “I had to practice a lot and improve my vocabulary, but thanks to God and the support of my family, friends, and many others, today I can be here in La Paz with a third-place medal representing Mexico.”

Journey Into Astronomy and Science

Saúl said his interest in astronomy began in childhood when he observed the Moon through binoculars with his father. Later, he received a telescope and began attending activities organized by the Mira Astronomical Society, where he met Macías and other members involved in scientific outreach and astronomical observation.

He explained that two years ago they developed an initial project focused on dark-sky quality, which later evolved into “Light Under Control” and eventually earned accreditation to compete internationally.

Research Findings on Light Pollution

“With this project, we found that sports complexes have the highest levels of light pollution because they have more reflective surfaces and floodlights,” he said.

Macías added that high lighting levels were also detected in public parks and some hotel zones. The research is intended to serve as a reference for future measures related to light control and the conservation of dark skies in the city.

Recognition for Mentor and Adviser

During the same international event, the Teach Me Award competition recognized mentors involved in scientific projects. Macías was selected among the international top 10 before finishing as one of the three best mentors in the competition after presenting a video highlighting his work guiding students.

Macías explained that participation in ICIA is achieved through accreditation earned at regional and national competitions rather than through open registration. In Saúl’s case, qualification came through the Southern California Science Expo.

Community Support Makes Success Possible

Francisco Espinoza said the trip required fundraising efforts and support from family, friends, and institutions to cover travel expenses.

“It is a shared success, and I want everyone who supported us to know they are part of this great achievement,” he said. “It was a very emotional experience for all of us, especially for Saúl. I believe it will motivate him to continue growing and pursuing new goals.”