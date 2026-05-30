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La Paz Offers Discount Program for Property Tax Fines

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
May 30, 2026

La Paz launched a temporary discount program for property tax fines and surcharges aimed at helping residents reduce overdue balances and regularize their property tax status.

Discount Timeline and Payment Options

Under the program, taxpayers who pay between May 15 and June 30 will receive a 50% discount on fines and surcharges. The discount will decrease to 40% in July and 35% in August, according to Municipal Treasurer Jassiel Enríquez.

“The program also includes taxpayers with previous payment agreements who wish to settle their outstanding balance,” Enríquez said.

The discounts apply to one-time payments. However, residents using participating credit cards may pay in three, six, or nine interest-free monthly installments for balances exceeding 1,500 pesos (about $87 USD).

Infographic announcing La Paz's temporary discount program for property tax fines and surcharges.

Payment Methods and Digital Access

The city has also begun installing mobile payment booths at various locations throughout the capital to make the process more accessible. The booths began operating Wednesday, May 20.

Residents may make payments at City Hall, delegations, sub delegations, multiservice kiosks, through the La Paz App, or online using the Visor Urbano portal at https://implanloscabos.mx/visor-urbano/, which is available in English.

The La Paz App, also available in English, serves as an online communication platform that allows residents to submit community concerns directly to city council members, who often respond the same day.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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